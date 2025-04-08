 Ten North Korean troops cross MDL, retreat after South fires warning shots: JCS
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 18:52 Updated: 08 Apr. 2025, 21:09
A picture of North Korean soldiers disclosed by the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Dec. 23, 2024 [JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF]

Ten North Korean soldiers crossed the military demarcation line (MDL) but retreated when South Korean soldiers fired warning shots, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) on Tuesday.
 
The confrontation occurred at around 5 p.m. along the eastern front of the demilitarized zone (DMZ), according to the JCS.
 

"Our military issued warnings and fired warning shots, and the North Korean soldiers retreated," a JCS official told reporters.
 
"We are closely observing the North's military status and taking necessary measures to plan our strategy."
 
The JCS did not disclose further details, but media reports speculated that the North Koreans accidentally crossed the line during construction work along the frontier.
 
The North has carried out what's been referred to as "the North-South severance measures," building walls and putting up wire entanglements along the border.
 
North Korean soldiers violated the MDL three times in June 2024 alone, during which the Korean military also fired warning shots.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
