 DP vows to block Prime Minister Han's picks for Constitutional Court
Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 15:48
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


The Democratic Party (DP) announced Tuesday that it would appeal acting President Han Duck-soo's decision to name Lee Wan-kyu and Ham Sang-hoon as Constitutional Court justices.
 
According to DP floor leader Park Chan-dae, the party will file a jurisdiction dispute and request an injunction to block Lee and Ham's nominations.
 
“We view this as an attempt by remnants of the insurrectionist forces to take over the Constitutional Court,” said Park following a closed-door Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly, speaking to reporters. “This unconstitutional abuse of power renders the nominations fundamentally invalid. We will conduct a full legal review.”
 

“This is an attempt by those complicit in the insurrection to dominate the Constitutional Court,” DP spokesperson Han Min-soo also said. “Through a jurisdiction dispute and injunction, we will demonstrate that these nominations are null and void.”
 
Han confirmed that the party had begun legal preparations.
 
Regarding Lee Wan-kyu, the current head of the Ministry of Government Legislation and a close associate of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, Han Min-soo said he was "unqualified to serve on the Constitutional Court,” adding that “Lee was reported to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) on Jan.3 on charges related to insurrection.”
 
“The CIO should immediately open an investigation into Lee,” Han Min-soo added.
 
Earlier in the day, acting President Han Duck-soo named Lee and Seoul High Court senior judge Ham as replacements for Constitutional Court Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae and Justice Lee Mi-seon, both of whom are set to end their terms in 10 days.
 
Han also appointed Constitutional Court nominee Ma Eun-hyuk, who was recommended by the DP and approved by the National Assembly, as well as Supreme Court nominee Ma Yong-joo, whose appointment was approved by the National Assembly after being nominated by the chief justice.
 
“Lee and Ham have both served in key posts in the prosecution and judiciary, respectively, and have earned broad respect for their fairness and sound judgment,” Han Duck-soo said in a statement. “I believe they are ideally suited to safeguard individual rights while making rulings for the good of the nation.”
 
Han Duck-soo added that the decision was made after “extensive deliberation” and consultation with lawmakers, legal professionals, journalists and senior public figures.
 
“After a thorough legal review, I sought final opinions from fellow Cabinet members this morning before making the decision,” he said.
 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.  
 

BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
