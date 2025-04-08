Gov't confirms June 3 presidential election, designates temporary holiday in Cabinet meeting
Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 11:13 Updated: 08 Apr. 2025, 11:40
Korea will hold its snap 21st presidential election on June 3, following the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.
The government confirmed the date during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, presided over by acting President Han Duck-soo.
The Ministry of Personnel Management also announced that June 3 will be designated a temporary public holiday.
Under the Constitution and the Public Official Election Act, a presidential election must take place within 60 days of a Constitutional Court ruling that upholds a president’s impeachment. The election date must be publicly announced at least 50 days in advance.
