Gov't confirms June 3 presidential election, designates temporary holiday in Cabinet meeting

Korea will hold its snap 21st presidential election on June 3, following the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.The government confirmed the date during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, presided over by acting President Han Duck-soo.The Ministry of Personnel Management also announced that June 3 will be designated a temporary public holiday.Under the Constitution and the Public Official Election Act, a presidential election must take place within 60 days of a Constitutional Court ruling that upholds a president’s impeachment. The election date must be publicly announced at least 50 days in advance.BY KIM EUN-BIN [ [email protected]