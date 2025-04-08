정부, 지역별 '광역형 비자,’ '톱티어 비자' 시행
Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 08:27
Gov't launches new ‘regional,’ ‘top-tier’ visa programs as part of immigration overhaul
정부, 지역별 '광역형 비자,’ '톱티어 비자' 시행
Thursday, April 3, 2025
The Justice Ministry launched two new visa programs on Wednesday, a pilot “regional visa” system tailored to local government needs and a “top-tier visa” to attract high-level talent in advanced industries.
tailored: 맞춤형
high-level talent : 우수 인재
법무부가 광역지방자치단체별 수요를 맞춤형으로 반영한 ‘광역형 비자’ 시범사업과 해외 우수 인재 유치를 위한 ‘톱티어 비자’가 수요일(4월 2일)부터 시행됐다.
The move follows the ministry’s announcement in September of a comprehensive overhaul of immigration and residency policies to prepare for a foreign resident population exceeding 3 million.
comprehensive: 종합적인, 포괄적인
overhaul: 개편
이는 지난해 9월 법무부가 국내 체류 외국인 300만명 시대에 대비해 발표한 외국인 체류와 이민 정책을 개편하는 종합적인 계획의 후속 조치다.
At a briefing at the Government Complex in Gwacheon, acting Justice Minister Kim Seok-woo said the ministry aims to enhance potential growth by attracting skilled individuals and boosting regional competitiveness. “Our goal is to create well-designed immigration policies that contribute to the economy and regional development while invigorating society,” he said.
potential growth: 잠재성장
attract: 유치하다
regional competitiveness: 지역 경쟁력
김석우 법무부 장관 직무대행은 정부과천청사에서 브리핑을 열고 정부가 우수인재 유치를 통한 잠재성장률을 제고하고 지역 경쟁력을 확보하겠다는 목표를 밝혔다. 김 대행은 “이민 정책이 경제와 지역발전에 기여하고 우리 사회에 새로운 활력을 불어넣을 수 있도록 완성도 높은 정책을 마련해갈 것”이라고 말했다.
The regional visa is a tailored program designed in collaboration with local governments based on regional labor and industry needs. Following a call for proposals, the ministry selected 14 regional governments to participate in the pilot, which will run through 2026.
pilot: 시범
needs: 수요, 필요성
광역형 비자는 지자체와 공동으로 지역과 산업 수요를 반영해 설계하는 맞춤형 비자다. 법무부는 공모를 거쳐 14개 광역 지자체를 시범 사업 대상으로 선정, 2026년까지 시행한다.
Seoul, Busan, Gwangju, Gangwon, North Chungcheong and South Chungcheong will ease student visa (D-2) requirements for international students in high-tech fields such as semiconductors, robotics, artificial intelligence, secondary batteries and biotechnology. Some regions will also increase the part-time work hours these students may do. North Jeolla, South Jeolla, and Jeju will focus on industries such as foundational manufacturing and tourism, easing visa conditions for students in those sectors.
ease: 완화하다
high-tech field: 첨단산업, 첨단분야
서울·부산·광주·강원·충북·충남은 반도체, 로봇, 인공지능, 2차전지, 바이오 등 첨단산업 관련 학과 유학생의 유학 비자(D-2) 발급 요건을 완화한다. 일부 지자체는 이들 유학생에게 시간제 취업 허용 시간을 확대할 예정이다. 전북·전남·제주는 기간제조업과 관광 등에 초점을 맞추고 이 분야 유학생을 대상으로 비자 요건을 완화한다.
Incheon will extend the maximum stay for students enrolled at domestic campuses of foreign universities from one year to two to support outstanding international students. Daegu plans to relax education and career requirements for the E-7 visa, targeting professionals in life sciences and robotics. Gyeonggi will ease the education requirements for applicants with strong Korean language skills in engineering and data-related fields.
인천은 외국 대학교 국내 캠퍼스 재학생의 체류 기간 상한을 1년에서 2년으로 늘려 우수 유학생에게 체류 편의를 제공한다. 대구는 생명과학·로봇공학 등의 전문인력을 위해 특정활동 비자(E-7) 학력과 경력 요건을 완화한다. 경기는 공학·데이터 등 분야에서 한국어 우수자의 학력 요건을 완화한다.
Also beginning Wednesday is the top-tier visa program, designed to attract elite foreign talent in semiconductors, biotechnology, secondary batteries, display technology and other sectors. Eligible applicants must hold a master’s or doctoral degree from a top 100 university worldwide and have experience at a global company or research institution. They must also be employed by a Korean company and earn at least three times Korea’s per capita gross national income (GNI). That means they should earn 149.86 million won ($102,250) a year.
이날부터 반도체, 바이오, 2차전지, 디스플레이 등 첨단산업 분야 최우수 인재를 유치하기 위해 마련된 톱티어 비자 제도도 시행된다. 세계대학 순위 100위 이내의 국내외 대학에서 석·박사 학위를 취득하고 세계적인 기업·연구기관에서 근무한 경력자가 대상이다. 다만 국내 기업에 고용돼 1인당 국민총소득(GNI)의 3배 이상(1억4986만원)의 급여를 받아야 한다.
