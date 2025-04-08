Chinese teen booked for filming Korean fighter jets claims father is security agent in China
Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 14:26 Updated: 08 Apr. 2025, 15:10
One of two Chinese teenagers under investigation for illegally filming military aircraft told police that his father is a Chinese public security officer, prompting an investigation into possible intelligence links.
According to police, one of the two Chinese high school students who were caught filming military aircraft near the Air Force’s 10th Fighter Wing in Suwon, Gyeonggi, told officials during questioning that his father works for China’s public security agency.
The two students have been booked on suspicion of violating the Military Base and Military Installation Protection Act. It is alleged that the two were filming fighter jets taking off and landing near the Suwon Air Base on March 21 around 3:30 p.m.
Using DSLR cameras and mobile phones, the two captured numerous photos of aircraft in flight. They were discovered after local residents reported suspicious behavior to police.
Authorities found a large number of jet photos stored on the devices. Both individuals were in Korea on tourist visas and had entered the country just three days prior to the incident. They are currently enrolled in high schools in China.
The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency’s Security Investigation Division, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and the Defense Counterintelligence Command have since formed a joint task force to investigate the case.
Investigators are working to determine whether the suspects attempted similar activities at other military or critical infrastructure sites, such as airports or ports, during their stay. Authorities are also reviewing whether the teens had entered Korea previously and if there are any indications of espionage or national security threats.
Particular attention is being paid to student's claim about his father’s occupation.
Investigators are trying to verify whether his father is indeed affiliated with Chinese public security and whether he may have played a role in directing the teenager’s activities near the military base.
Police have allowed the suspects to communicate over the phone with their parents while proceeding with the investigation.
The case adds to a growing list of incidents involving unauthorized surveillance of sensitive locations by Chinese nationals in Korea. In June last year, three Chinese nationals were arrested for illegally filming a U.S. aircraft carrier docked in Busan using a drone. In November, another Chinese national was detained for flying a drone near the NIS headquarters in Seoul’s Seocho District. In January of this year, a Chinese national was caught filming Jeju International Airport — a facility classified as a top-tier national security site — also using a drone.
