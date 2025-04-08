Doctors ask gov't to set medical school admissions to 3,058 this week
Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 17:34
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Doctors on Tuesday asked the government to set medical school admissions at 3,058 this week, rolling back the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's quota hike.
The Korean Association of Medical Colleges (KAMC), a coalition of 12 medical organizations including the Korean Medical Association (KMA), sent an official letter to the Education Ministry on Monday requesting cooperation to “normalize academic operations at medical schools.”
In a regular briefing on Tuesday, the KMA also expressed support for capping the 2026 medical school admissions at 3,058 — a first for the association, which had previously argued for reducing the number or halting admissions entirely, proposing a quota of zero.
“If classes are not normalized by the second week of this month at the latest, it will cause serious disruptions to academic management,” the KAMC stated in the letter. The KAMC also urged the government to confirm and announce the 3,058 quota within the week.
“We view the government’s decision to freeze the 2026 medical school admissions at 3,058 as an important step reflecting diverse opinions from the medical and academic communities,” the KAMC said, noting that this move helped prevent the risk of students being expelled for failing to register.
“Although students have registered, many are not attending classes,” said KAMC President Lee Jin-woo, who also serves as president of the Korean Academy of Medical Sciences. “The government must quickly follow through on its promise and finalize the admissions quota.”
The KAMC, established in 1996, includes the KMA, the Korean Hospital Association, the Korean Academy of Medical Sciences, the Korea Institute of Medical Education and Evaluation and associations representing medical colleges and professional graduate schools.
At the briefing on Tuesday, the KMA confirmed its alignment with the KAMC.
“We believe the appropriate number of students to be admitted to medical schools in 2026 is 3,058,” said KMA spokesperson Kim Sung-geun.
“Some universities may determine, following an inspection by the Ministry of Education, that they cannot provide adequate medical education over the next six to seven years,” said Kim. “In that case, they should refrain from admitting students in 2026."
He called on the ministry to carefully assess each school’s educational conditions and facilities, including affiliated hospitals, before making a decision.
He also cautioned against the government using medical school quotas as leverage.
“Statements like ‘if students don’t return, the quota will revert to 5,058’ should no longer be made,” Kim urged.
In late February, the KAMC formally requested that the Education Ministry freeze the 2026 medical school admissions at 3,058. The government accepted the proposal. At the time, the request was made without participation from the KMA, the Korean Hospital Association, the Association of Private Practitioners and the Council of Medical Professors, all of which are now supporting the latest appeal.
The Education Ministry previously stated it would freeze the 2026 quota at 3,058 only if students boycotting classes returned to school. It also clarified that attending classes — not just registering — would be considered a true return.
Although most medical students have registered, active participation remains low, especially outside Seoul National University College of Medicine. This is why the KAMC stepped in again, while the Education Ministry said it would review class participation data from Monday and Tuesday before deciding whether to finalize the 3,058 quota.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SHIN SUNG-SIK,NAM SOO-HYOUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)