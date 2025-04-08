Drunk driver given seven years for killing two in Gwangju
Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 14:58
A Gwangju court sentenced a 53-year-old man to seven years in prison for killing two women while driving under the influence — his fifth drunk driving offense after four previous convictions.
The Gwangju District Court convicted the driver of violating the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes and the Road Traffic Act.
The fatal crash occurred on Oct. 16, 2024, in Naju, South Jeolla. The man drove a truck with a blood alcohol content of 0.122 percent, over four times the legal limit of 0.03 percent, and struck two women in their 60s who were standing beside their cars after a minor accident. He was speeding at 85.2 kilometers (52.9 miles) per hour in a 60-kilometer zone.
The impact pushed one vehicle off an embankment and killed both women. The man had driven drunk for about nine kilometers before the crash.
In court, he argued that poor lighting at the scene prevented him from seeing the victims and claimed that even a sober driver at the speed limit would have needed too much distance to stop in time.
The court rejected the defense, citing black box footage and scene evidence. One victim wore a white top, and the parked vehicles’ lights were clearly visible.
The judge noted that drivers using low beams at night can typically recognize pedestrians from 29 meters (95 feet) away, and from 43 meters if they are wearing white.
The court ruled that if he had obeyed the speed limit, the crash could have been avoided. It also underscored his repeated history of drunk driving, including suspended sentences and fines from his previous four offenses.
“The defendant’s actions reflect a high degree of culpability,” the court said. “He made no meaningful effort to reconcile with the victims’ families, who continue to suffer and have called for strict punishment.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
