 Fake john indicted for harassing, livestreaming sex workers
Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 14:36
[JOONGANG ILBO, YONHAP]

Prosecutors have indicted a man in his 40s, who posed as a sex buyer while livestreaming sex workers on YouTube while claiming he was "combatting prostitution."
 
The Cheongju District Prosecutors’ Office announced on Tuesday that it had formally indicted the man, who remains in custody, on charges of defamation and unlawful confinement.
  

He allegedly visited sex trade establishments in Cheongju, North Chungcheong on three occasions between December 2024 and January 2025, posing as a client. He began livestreaming the encounters without the sex workers’ consent after entering the facilities. 
 
Prostitution is an illegal-but-largely visible industry in Korea.  
 
The man, claiming his goal was to put a stop to prostitution, allegedly blocked women from leaving when they tried to avoid being filmed. Authorities also found that he received monetary donations from viewers during the broadcasts.
  
During police questioning, he reportedly said he believed he was doing something “good” and expressed frustration over his arrest.
  
The man is known to have previously used the organizational name “Women and Youth Protection Corps,” or Yeocheongdan, and had carried out similar actions in other cities. Prosecutors believe the man also extorted business owners. 
 




Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
