 Firefighters bring Gumi wildfire to a rapid halt
Korea JoongAng Daily

Firefighters bring Gumi wildfire to a rapid halt

Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 18:44
A wildfire burns on a hillside in Gumi, North Gyeongsang, on April 8. [KOREA FOREST SERVICE]

A wildfire burns on a hillside in Gumi, North Gyeongsang, on April 8. [KOREA FOREST SERVICE]

 
The wildfire that broke out in Gumi, North Gyeongsang, on Tuesday has been almost completely extinguished, according to the Korea Forestry Service.  
 
The government deployed 16 firefighting helicopters and 707 personnel and contained the main blaze by around 4:50 p.m.  
 

“We are still cleaning up the embers,” said a city official.  
 
The wildfire broke out around 3:11 p.m. on Tuesday in the Wollim-ri area of Dogae-myeon, Gumi in North Gyeongsang. Winds of approximately 3.8 meters (12.5 feet) per second have been reported at the site, complicating firefighting efforts.
 
The Gumi city government issued an emergency alert urging residents in the villages of Wollim-ri, Gasan-ri, Yongsan-ri and Dongsan-ri to evacuate to safe locations. The city government and the police also evacuated 25 elderly people with limited mobility to the Dogae-myoen Office.
 
Local authorities stated that there are residential areas near the fire, but no casualties have been reported yet. 
 
Once the fire is fully extinguished, authorities plan to investigate the exact cause of the blaze.
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
