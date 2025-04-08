Four villages urged to evacuate after wildfire breaks out in Gumi, North Gyeongsang
Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 17:24
A wildfire broke out around 3:11 p.m. on Tuesday in the Wollim-ri area of Dogae-myeon, Gumi in North Gyeongsang.
The government has deployed 12 firefighting helicopters and 66 personnel to contain the blaze. Winds of approximately 3.8 meters (12.5 feet) per second have been reported at the site, complicating firefighting efforts.
Local authorities stated that there are residential areas near the fire, but no injuries have been reported yet.
The Gumi city government issued an emergency alert urging residents in the villages of Wollim-ri, Gasan-ri, Yongsan-ri and Dongsan-ri to evacuate to safe locations.
Once the fire is fully extinguished, authorities plan to investigate the exact cause of the blaze.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)