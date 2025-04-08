Hadong County wildfire 99 percent contained, Korea Forest Service says
Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 09:18
Firefighters have nearly contained a wildfire in Hadong County, South Gyeongsang, which broke out around 12 p.m. on Monday.
The Korea Forest Service reported Tuesday that the blaze in Okjong, South Gyeongsang, was 99 percent contained as of 11 p.m. Monday.
The fire broke out around 12:05 p.m. on Monday. Authorities issued a Level 2 alert and deployed 36 helicopters, but failed to contain the main fire before sunset. Overnight, they mobilized 753 personnel and 72 pieces of equipment to continue the operation.
The fire has damaged an area spanning 66 hectares (163 acres). Authorities extinguished 4.6 kilometers (2.8 miles) of the 4.65-kilometer fire line, with just 50 meters (164 feet) remaining.
The fire forced 506 residents to evacuate into shelters, including Okjong High School.
A man in his 70s suffered burns to both hands while trying to put out the fire himself. Authorities suspect the fire started while he was using a brushcutter.
Officials plan to investigate the cause and assess the full extent of the damage once the fire is fully out.
