 Hospital investigates two more nurses for allegedly sharing posts mocking newborns
Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 15:35
A photo posted to social media shows a nurse holding up a baby with a caption reading, ″I’m itching to let one fall.″ The post began circulating on Apr. 1. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Daegu Catholic University Hospital said Tuesday it was investigating two more nurses for allegedly sharing social media posts by a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) nurse mocking newborns in her care.
 
The hospital came under fire when one of its NICU nurses was caught making abusive posts about hospitalized babies. The posts began circulating on parenting forums and online communities on April 1, quickly igniting public outrage. 
 

In some images, the nurse held newborns in her arms or on her lap. The photos had captions such as, “I’m itching to let one fall” and “My anger issues are rising,” along with “What time is it? Please just sleep already,” posted with a close-up photo of a baby’s face.
 
The two nurses are being investigated for sharing the posts, according to a hospital official. 
 
“We are currently looking into whether these two nurses were directly involved in abusive behavior toward the infants,” the official said.
 
The hospital said it had immediately removed the nurse responsible for the posts from her duties and would severely discipline her.
 
Given the critical and vulnerable condition of NICU patients, who often include children born premature or with low birthweights, the nurse’s actions were widely condemned as highly inappropriate.
 
The father of one of the infants filed a police complaint against both the nurse and the hospital president since the controversy came to light. The Daegu Metropolitan Police Agency has booked both individuals on suspicion of child abuse and is currently investigating the case.
 
Police said Monday they seized the phone of the nurse in a raid into her house on Friday.  
 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
