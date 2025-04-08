Korea's wildfire relief donations climb to 110 billion won, breaks record from 2022

Donations for the recent wildfires that claimed more than 30 lives in the country's southeastern regions have surpassed 110 billion won ($75 million), authorities said Monday.According to data from provincial governments, a total of 112.4 billion won has been raised nationwide for wildfire relief efforts, breaking the previous record of 80 billion won set during the 2022 wildfires.Of the total, 92.5 billion won was collected through eight fundraising organizations officially registered with the central government, including the Korea Disaster Relief Association and the Korean Red Cross.An additional 13.8 billion won came through the hardest-hit North Gyeongsang Province and its affiliated local governments. Another 6.1 billion won was raised through the Hometown Love Donation Program.The current figure does not include donations from South Gyeongsang Province and Ulsan, suggesting the total amount is likely to climb further.Yonhap