Man climbs 10-meter building after ex-girlfriend doesn't answer door
Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 19:43
A man in his 20s is under investigation after allegedly scaling the exterior of an apartment building to break into his ex-girlfriend’s residence, police said Tuesday.
The suspect climbed an external pipe to reach the third-floor unit of his former partner’s home in Nohyeong-dong around 5 a.m. on March 30, the Jeju Seobu Police Precinct said Tuesday.
The man reportedly climbed approximately 10 meters (32.8 feet) up the side of the apartment and entered through an unlocked window, according to the police, who were called to the scene after the homeowner reported the intrusion and apprehended the suspect on-site.
The precinct said the suspect had attempted to enter the home through conventional means, suspecting that his ex-girlfriend had brought another man into her home, but resorted to climbing the building after being refused entry.
Authorities said they had issued an emergency restraining order prohibiting the suspect from coming within 100 meters of his ex-partner or making any contact via phone. The incident remains under investigation.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)