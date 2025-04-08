 Police confirm that Reform Party Rep. Lee Jun-seok did, in fact, graduate from Harvard
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police confirm that Reform Party Rep. Lee Jun-seok did, in fact, graduate from Harvard

Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 17:40
Lee Jun-seok, a lawmaker from the Reform Party, talks to the press after submitting his application for registration as a preliminary candidate for the presidential election set to take place on June 3 at the National Election Commission in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, on April 8. [YONHAP]

Lee Jun-seok, a lawmaker from the Reform Party, talks to the press after submitting his application for registration as a preliminary candidate for the presidential election set to take place on June 3 at the National Election Commission in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, on April 8. [YONHAP]

 
Reform Party Rep. and presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok did in fact graduate from Harvard University, police confirmed Tuesday, dismissing longstanding allegations that he falsified his academic credentials.
 
The Hwaseong Dongtan Police Precinct in Gyeonggi said it received an official reply from Harvard University’s legal department on April 1 that affirmed Lee’s graduation.
 

Related Article

According to the statement, Lee graduated with a dual degree in computer science and economics.
 
The confirmation follows a request sent by Korean police in late March that sought to verify Lee’s academic background after he was accused in March 2023 — just ahead of the 22nd general election — of violating the Public Official Election Act by falsifying his educational background.
 
The case was initially closed in September last year with a decision not to indict. However, police resumed verification procedures following a recommendation from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). The DOJ had earlier responded to a formal mutual legal assistance request by suggesting that Korean authorities contact Harvard directly, providing contact details for its legal department.
 
A police official on Tuesday explained that although the case had already been dismissed, the department pursued additional confirmation based on the DOJ’s guidance.
 
Lee, previously a member of the conservative People Power Party, had been the subject of conspiracy theories spread by certain conservative YouTube channels. In May 2023, he posted on Facebook that law enforcement had already reviewed his transcripts, graduation certificate, and access to Harvard’s alumni network.
 
The lawmaker added, “If you're so sure it’s fake, how about a 1 billion won [$677,000] bet?”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
tags Lee Jun-seok credentials Harvard University

More in Social Affairs

Resurgence in long-term unemployment hits young Koreans hard

Firefighters bring Gumi wildfire to a rapid halt

Police confirm that Reform Party Rep. Lee Jun-seok did, in fact, graduate from Harvard

Doctors ask gov't to set medical school admissions to 3,058 this week

Four villages urged to evacuate after wildfire breaks out in Gumi, North Gyeongsang

Related Stories

Why meritocracy?

The 'underdogma' trap (KOR)

A dark horse for the conservatives

2022.03.30 Cartoon

The oddest couple
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)