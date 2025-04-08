Police confirm that Reform Party Rep. Lee Jun-seok did, in fact, graduate from Harvard
Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 17:40
Reform Party Rep. and presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok did in fact graduate from Harvard University, police confirmed Tuesday, dismissing longstanding allegations that he falsified his academic credentials.
The Hwaseong Dongtan Police Precinct in Gyeonggi said it received an official reply from Harvard University’s legal department on April 1 that affirmed Lee’s graduation.
According to the statement, Lee graduated with a dual degree in computer science and economics.
The confirmation follows a request sent by Korean police in late March that sought to verify Lee’s academic background after he was accused in March 2023 — just ahead of the 22nd general election — of violating the Public Official Election Act by falsifying his educational background.
The case was initially closed in September last year with a decision not to indict. However, police resumed verification procedures following a recommendation from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). The DOJ had earlier responded to a formal mutual legal assistance request by suggesting that Korean authorities contact Harvard directly, providing contact details for its legal department.
A police official on Tuesday explained that although the case had already been dismissed, the department pursued additional confirmation based on the DOJ’s guidance.
Lee, previously a member of the conservative People Power Party, had been the subject of conspiracy theories spread by certain conservative YouTube channels. In May 2023, he posted on Facebook that law enforcement had already reviewed his transcripts, graduation certificate, and access to Harvard’s alumni network.
The lawmaker added, “If you're so sure it’s fake, how about a 1 billion won [$677,000] bet?”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
