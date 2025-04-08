Son of PPP lawmaker Lee Chul-gyu tests positive for cannabis use
Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 12:06
The son of Lee Chul-gyu, a lawmaker from Korea’s conservative People Power Party (PPP), has tested positive for cannabis use, police confirmed Monday, following a months-long investigation into an alleged drug pickup attempt in southern Seoul.
The National Forensic Service recently detected traces of cannabis in a hair sample from Lee’s son, who is in his 30s, according to the Seocho Police Precinct in southern Seoul. He had been under investigation after allegedly attempting to retrieve a small vial containing approximately 5 grams (0.18 ounces) of liquid cannabis hidden in a residential flower bed — a method commonly used in illegal drug distribution known as “throw-off,” where narcotics are stashed in outdoor areas for later collection.
The incident occurred on Oct. 29, when Lee’s son arrived at the scene in a rental car with his wife and another person. Surveillance footage showed the group leaving without collecting the substance. Police, acting on a civilian tip about suspicious behavior, later recovered a 10-milliliter (0.3-ounce) container of liquid cannabis from the location.
Although all three individuals tested negative in an initial rapid drug screening conducted nearly three months later, further investigation — including telecommunications analysis and forensic testing — led authorities to formally identify Lee’s son as a suspect on Jan. 3. He was apprehended on Feb. 25, following a 53-day gap that police said was necessary to complete supporting inquiries and determine potential accomplices.
“While some drug cases lead to immediate arrests, we also needed to conduct supplementary investigations and determine if any accomplices were involved,” said a police official when asked about the 53-day gap between identifying the suspect and making the arrest. “We also carried out telecommunications analysis, which took time.”
Rep. Lee, a former commissioner general of the police force who once served as chief of the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency and head of the National Police Agency’s Intelligence Bureau, addressed the incident on March 1 after returning from an overseas trip.
“I am deeply sorry that my child was involved in such an unfortunate matter,” Lee said, adding that he was unaware of the investigation until it was reported in the media.
