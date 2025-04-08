 Transport Ministry to inspect Gimpo Gold Line amid recent rush hour delays
Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 10:56
 
Gimpo Airport Station on the Gimpo Gold Line is crowded with transfer passengers on Nov. 3, 2022. [YONHAP]

The Transport Ministry will conduct a special inspection of the Gimpo Urban Railway, also known as the Gimpo Gold Line, following recent delays during morning rush hour, according to related ministries Tuesday.
 
The Transport Ministry plans to commission the Korea Transportation Safety Authority (Kotsa) to carry out unscheduled inspections of the Gimpo Gold Line later this month. The inspection will focus primarily on signal systems, which have been identified as a major cause of recent service disruptions.
 

Under the Railway Safety Act, the ministry is authorized to conduct inspections of railway operators involved in accidents or service failures to check for violations in their safety management systems.
 
On March 25 at around 8:47 a.m., a signal error between a train and a ground signal device occurred between Gochon Station and Gimpo Airport Station, resulting in train delays of up to 28 minutes.
 
The delay caused severe congestion on the Gimpo Gold Line, with some passengers reporting dizziness and difficulty breathing due to passenger crowds.
 
The inspection will examine whether maintenance of the signal systems was properly carried out to prevent such malfunctions, and whether the operator responded appropriately to the increased congestion.
 
Authorities will also review how the operator handled passengers who reported symptoms like shortness of breath or dizziness.
 
The Gimpo Gold Line, which has had a higher-than-average level of congestion during morning hours, has been nicknamed “hell train” by commuters. Since its opening in 2019, the line has experienced several minor and major breakdowns.
 
Initially operated for five years by a subsidiary of Seoul Metro, the line has been run by Gimpo Goldline SRS, a subsidiary of Hyundai Rotem, since September last year.
 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.    
 

BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
