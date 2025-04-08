 Woman gets 3 years for stabbing father after throwing her dog out window
Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 15:45
Emblem of the court [YONHAP]

A 24-year-old woman was sentenced to prison for attempting to murder her father after he threw her dog out the window.
 
The Incheon District Court said Tuesday it gave the woman a three-year prison sentence for attempted parricide after she stabbed her 57-year-old father with a weapon at their home in Incheon at approximately 3:03 a.m. on Dec. 10 last year.
 

About an hour before the stabbing, the woman assaulted her father, prompting police to be dispatched to the residence. The stabbing took place while police officers were still present in the home.
 
“The defendant attempted to fatally stab her father in front of police officers,” the court said. “Although the attempt failed, the victim — who had previously undergone surgery for colon cancer — could have lost his life.”
 
However, the court also noted several mitigating factors in determining the sentence.
 
“The victim acknowledged his role in the incident and expressed remorse,” the court said. “The attack appears to have been impulsive, driven by the defendant’s anger over the sudden death of a beloved pet.  
 
“The father also requested leniency for his daughter during the trial.”
 
The father threw the dog out the window while enraged after getting into a drunken quarrel with his friend and daughter. The woman became enraged in turn after learning of her pet's fate.
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
