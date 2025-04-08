Acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on April 8 nominated Lee Wan-kyu, director of the Ministry of Government Legislation, and Ham Sang-hoon, chief judge of the Seoul High Court, as successors to Constitutional Court justices Moon Hyung-bae and Lee Mi-seon, who are set to retire on April 18. Han also appointed Ma Eun-hyuk — nominated by the Democratic Party. This is the first time in Korea’s constitutional history that an acting president has exercised the authority to nominate justices in place of the elected president.The DP voiced strong opposition. Party leader Lee Jae-myung remarked, “It seems acting President Han is under the illusion that he has become the actual president.” [PARK YONG-SEOK]