KBO team's home games postponed for safety inspections at stadium

Korean baseball club NC Dinos will have yet another series of home games postponed due to safety checks at their ballpark in light of a fan's death.The KBO announced Tuesday the three-game series between the Dinos and the Doosan Bears, scheduled for April 15-17 at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, will be played at a later date.The Dinos are still reeling after a piece of aluminum fell off a window of the their' office above a concession stand and hit the roof of the snack bar before fatally striking the fan and her younger sister. The fan died two days after the incident of a resulting head injury, and her sister, who was also hit by the panel, suffered a broken collarbone.The KBO scrapped the three-game set between the Dinos and the SSG Landers scheduled for April 1-3 at Changwon NC Park. It then moved the April 11-13 series between the Dinos and the Lotte Giants from Changwon to the Giants' home in Busan, just east of Changwon. The Dinos will still be the home team and bat last in those three games.The KBO was unable to move the Dinos-Bears series to the Bears' Seoul home of Jamsil Baseball Stadium, because their cotenants, the LG Twins, are scheduled to play there from April 15-17.The Dinos, the municipal government of Changwon and the city-run Changwon Infrastructure Corporation formed a joint task force last week to handle the aftermath of the tragedy and to devise preventive measures. They have been conducting extensive safety inspections at the stadium, and the KBO said those checks will spill well into next week.Yonhap