 Korean women's football team goes down 2-0 to Australia in friendly match
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

Korean women's football team goes down 2-0 to Australia in friendly match

Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 12:28
Australia's Caitlin Foord, center, vies for the ball during a friendly against Korea at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, Australia, on April 7. [EPA/YONHAP]

Australia's Caitlin Foord, center, vies for the ball during a friendly against Korea at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, Australia, on April 7. [EPA/YONHAP]

 
The Korean women’s football team suffered a 2-0 loss to Australia in a friendly on Monday, ending the two-match series against the country with two losses.  
 
Korea created a few promising moments in the first half at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, Australia, making through-balls and attempting shots in the penalty area.  
 

Related Article

 
But those efforts still fell short, as the through-balls were mistimed and the shots went wide. Only one shot of Korea’s nine attempts was on target in the end.  
 
The hosts broke through in the 43rd minute, with Mary Fowler latching onto a pass from behind and hitting her shot from inside the penalty box.  
 
Kaitlyn Torpey doubled the advantage in the 63rd minute, capitalizing on a mix-up and slotting in a rebound.  
 
The Taeguk Ladies failed to pull one back in the end. A header that Ko Yoo-jin slotted in the 86th minute was ruled offside.  
 
The result follows Korea’s 1-0 loss to Australia on Friday. The two-friendly series served as a tune-up for the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup in March next year.  
 
The Asian Cup will be Korea’s first major international tournament under manager Shin Sang-woo, who took the helm in October.  
 
Shin suffered a three-game losing streak after taking the helm, but secured three straight wins at the Pink Ladies Cup in February before the two losses against Australia.  
 
He will have the rest of this year to prepare for the Asian Cup, which serves as a 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying competition and the penultimate stage of Asian qualification for the 2028 Olympics.  
 
The eight quarterfinalists of the Asian Cup will qualify for the 2028 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament. Unlike men’s football at the Olympics, where only U-23 teams can compete, senior teams are allowed to participate in women’s football at the Games.  
 
The Korean women’s national team, however, has never qualified for the Olympics.  
 

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Taeguk Ladies Australia Friendly

More in Football

Korean women's football team goes down 2-0 to Australia in friendly match

FC Barcelona to play friendly match against K League's Daegu in August

Seol Young-woo's Red Star clinches Serbian SuperLiga title

Birmingham on verge of return to Championship with 6-2 thumping of Barnsley

Eom Ji-sung scores winner for Swansea in 1-0 victory over Derby

Related Stories

Taeguk Ladies end friendly series with big 5-0 win

Korea has something to prove in two Zambia friendlies

Korean women’s football team to compete in UAE's Pink Ladies Cup

Korea to play Haiti in pre-World Cup friendly on July 8

Colin Bell calls up Taeguk Ladies for Zambia friendlies
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)