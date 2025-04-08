Korean women's football team goes down 2-0 to Australia in friendly match
Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 12:28
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
The Korean women’s football team suffered a 2-0 loss to Australia in a friendly on Monday, ending the two-match series against the country with two losses.
Korea created a few promising moments in the first half at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, Australia, making through-balls and attempting shots in the penalty area.
But those efforts still fell short, as the through-balls were mistimed and the shots went wide. Only one shot of Korea’s nine attempts was on target in the end.
The hosts broke through in the 43rd minute, with Mary Fowler latching onto a pass from behind and hitting her shot from inside the penalty box.
Kaitlyn Torpey doubled the advantage in the 63rd minute, capitalizing on a mix-up and slotting in a rebound.
The Taeguk Ladies failed to pull one back in the end. A header that Ko Yoo-jin slotted in the 86th minute was ruled offside.
The result follows Korea’s 1-0 loss to Australia on Friday. The two-friendly series served as a tune-up for the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup in March next year.
The Asian Cup will be Korea’s first major international tournament under manager Shin Sang-woo, who took the helm in October.
Shin suffered a three-game losing streak after taking the helm, but secured three straight wins at the Pink Ladies Cup in February before the two losses against Australia.
He will have the rest of this year to prepare for the Asian Cup, which serves as a 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying competition and the penultimate stage of Asian qualification for the 2028 Olympics.
The eight quarterfinalists of the Asian Cup will qualify for the 2028 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament. Unlike men’s football at the Olympics, where only U-23 teams can compete, senior teams are allowed to participate in women’s football at the Games.
The Korean women’s national team, however, has never qualified for the Olympics.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)