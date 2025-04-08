Trump threatens 50% more tariffs on China

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Monday he will impose an additional 50 percent in tariffs on China if Beijing does not withdraw its retaliatory 34 percent tariffs against the United States, noting that tariff negotiations with other countries will kick off "immediately."Trump issued the warning in a social media post as China announced a plan Friday to impose 34 percent tariffs on imports from the United States, following his announcement that Washington will impose 34 percent "reciprocal" tariffs on Chinese goods starting Wednesday.The warning came as Trump denied media reports that he is considering pausing the implementation of new U.S. tariffs for 90 days."If China does not withdraw its 34 percent increase above their already long term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose additional Tariffs on China of 50 percent, effective April 9th," Trump wrote on Truth Social."Additionally, all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated! Negotiations with other countries, which have also requested meetings, will begin taking place immediately," he added.If realized, the threatened 50 percent tariff would be in addition to the planned 34 percent reciprocal tariff for China and the already imposed 20 percent duties, which could bring the total U.S. tariff rate on the Asian superpower to 104 percent.During a press availability later in the day, Trump denied reports that he is weighing the idea of pausing new tariffs to allow for negotiations."Well, we are not looking at that," he said as he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House. "We have many, many countries that are coming to negotiate deals with us, and they're going to be fair deals."Speculation has lingered that the Trump administration could consider delaying some of the new tariffs as global financial markets wobbled with concerns deepening over potential price increases and the tariffs' potential impact on economic growth.Asked about the confusion over whether tariffs will be permanent or are negotiable, Trump said that they can both be true."They can be permanent, and they can also be negotiations because there are things that we need beyond tariffs," he said.He reiterated that his administration will get "fair" and "good" deals with "every country.""If we don't, we're going to have nothing to do with them," he said. "They are not going to be allowed to participate in the United States."Trump accused China of using its "massive" trade surplus with the U.S. for its military."We don't want that. I don't want them to take $500-$600 billion a year and spend it on their military," he said.Putting a positive spin on his tariff policy, Trump said that "it's the only chance that our country will have to reset the table.""Because no other president would be willing to do what I am doing or to even go through it," he said. "Now, I don't mind going through it because I see a beautiful picture at the end."Sitting next to Trump in the Oval Office, Netanyahu said Israel will eliminate the trade deficit and trade barriers with the United States "very quickly.""I think Israel can serve as a model for many countries who ought to do the same," the prime minister said.On Wednesday, Trump announced a minimum 10 percent "baseline" tariff and higher "reciprocal" tariffs, including 25 percent tariffs for Korea and 24 percent for Japan. Korea and dozens of other nations were put on what his administration called the list of the "worst offenders" subject to reciprocal tariffs.Reciprocal tariffs are set to go into effect Wednesday. Meant to match what other countries levy on American goods, the new levies were calculated based on trading partners' tariff- and non-tariff barriers.Yonhap