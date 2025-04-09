트럼프와 관세 협상, 지금 하지 않으면 아예 못한다
Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 11:22
Tariff negotiations with Trump now or never, experts say
트럼프와 관세 협상, 지금 하지 않으면 아예 못한다
With U.S. President Donald Trump slapping unexpectedly hefty 26 percent reciprocal tariffs on Korea, experts urge the country to prepare for nationwide negotiations to lower the rate.
slap: 때리다, 부과하다
urge: 촉구하다
도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 한국에 예상치 못한 26%의 높은 관세율을 때렸다. 전문가들은 한국이 관세율 인하를 위한 협상 준비에 나설 것을 촉구했다.
Korea’s technological prowess in shipbuilding, potential engagement in Alaska's liquid natural gas (LNG) project and concession on beef imports could be bargaining chips, being sectors in which the United States asked for Korea’s help as an alternative partner to China.
prowess: 뛰어난 능력
engagement: 참여, 관여
concession: 양보
bargaining chip: 협상 카드
한국은 선박 제조 부문에서의 뛰어난 기술력, 알래스카 액화천연가스(LNG) 프로젝트 참여 가능성, 쇠고기 수입과 관련된 양보 등을 협상의 카드로 활용할 수 있다. 모두 한국이 중국을 대신할 수 있어 미국이 협력을 요청했던 분야다.
Trump on Wednesday announced 26 percent reciprocal tariffs on Korea — initially stated to be 25 percent during the speech — in his so-called “Liberation Day” tariffs, calling Korea one of the “worst offenders.”
state: 언급하다
offender: 범죄자, 위반자
트럼프 대통령은 수요일(4월 2일) 일명 ‘해방의 날’로 부른 이날 관세 발표에서 한국을 “최악의 위반국 중 하나”로 부르며 한국에 대해 상호 관세 26%를 부과한다고 밝혔다. 연설 당시에는 25%라고 했지만 이후 정정했다.
Korea’s 26 percent-levy is the highest rate among 20 countries that have an FTA with the United States, aside from Canada and Mexico that were missing from the latest list. That’s even higher than the rate given to Japan, which was slammed with 24 percent, though the country doesn’t have an FTA, while the European Union (EU) is subject to 20 percent tariffs. Japan and the EU both are countries with which the United States has a bigger trade deficit than it does with Korea.
levy: 부과
be subject to: ~의 대상이 되다
deficit: 적자
한국에 부과된 관세율 26%는 미국과 자유무역협정(FTA)을 체결한 20개국 중 이번 관세 대상에서 제외된 캐나다와 멕시코를 제외하고 가장 높다. FTA를 체결하지 않은 일본이 24%, 유럽연합(EU)이 20%의 관세를 받은 것과 비교해도 높은 수치이다. 특히 일본과 EU는 한국보다 미국의 무역 적자가 더 큰 국가들이다.
Experts examine the tariffs as “more excessive than expected” in the “worst scenario could even thought of,” adding that Korea must get its act together to sit at the negotiation table with Trump, especially in the current absence of a president.
excessive: 과도한
get one’s act together: 철저히 대비하다
absence: 부재
전문가들은 이번 관세 부과를 “예상보다도 높고 최악의 시나리오보다도 더 나쁘다”고 분석하며 대통령 부재 속에서 한국은 트럼프와 협상 테이블에 앉기 위해 철저히 대비해야 한다고 강조했다.
The Korea Institute for International Economic Policy estimated that Korea’s exports will suffer up to $44.8 billion sink in a scenario of all countries are imposed with 20 percent of sweeping duties, while China with 60 percent.
estimate: 추산하다
sink: 감소, 하락
대외경제정책연구원은 모든 국가가 관세 20%를 일괄 적용받고 중국이 60%일 경우, 한국의 수출은 최대 448억 달러까지 감소할 수 있다고 추산했다.
Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade also predicted that Korea’s exports to the United States would drop 13.1 percent in a scenario of Korea getting 20 percent tariffs while China got 60 percent and Mexico and Canada got 10 percent. In reality, Korea, Mexico and Canada were slapped with higher tariffs, meaning that the drop will be sharper than estimated.
predict: 예상하다
drop: 하락하다
산업연구원 역시 미국이 한국에 관세 20%, 중국에 60%, 캐나다와 멕시코에 각각 10%를 부과할 경우 한국의 대미 수출은 13.1% 감소한다고 예상했지만, 세 나라 모두 예상보다 높은 관세가 적용돼 수출 감소 폭은 더욱 클 것으로 보인다.
“It’s no different with Trump attempting to rescind the FTA with Korea, that he himself revised in his first presidency,” said Kang In-su, an economics professor at Sookmyung Women's University. “Korea must thoroughly look over the seven pages of the White House’s National Trade Estimate Report in which it detailed 'trade barriers’ from Korea and give up on some sectors.
rescind: 철회하다
thoroughly: 철저히
give up on: 양보하다, 포기하다
강인수 숙명여대 경제학과 교수는 “트럼프가 첫 번째 임기 때 직접 개정했던 한미 자유무역협정(FTA)을 이제 와서 철회하려는 것도 이와 다르지 않다”며 “한국은 백악관이 국가별 무역장벽을 구체적으로 명시한 ‘국가별 무역장벽 보고서’에서 7쪽 분량의 한국 부분을 철저히 검토하고 일부 분야에 대해서는 양보할 필요가 있다”고 말했다.
WRITTEN BY SARAH CHEA AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
