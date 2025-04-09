More Koreans choose frugal dining options amid tough economy

Asian Development Bank lowers Korea's growth forecast to 1.5% with another downgrade possible

Korea, Japan, China to push for trilateral FTA to take on Trump's tariffs

Gold gains ground as dollar wavers on tariff jitters

Won breaks 1,480 against dollar as U.S.-China currency war escalates

Related Stories

Inflation sees smallest jump in six months as oil prices fall but apples surge

Korea's October inflation grows to the largest in 7 months

Korean inflation hits 24-year high in 2022, prices up 5.1 percent

Korea's consumer prices up 5.7% on year in Oct. on higher utility bills

Growth of Korea's consumer prices falls below 5% for first time in 10 months