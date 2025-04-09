The sky is the limit for Korean Air’s new fine dining in-flight menus
Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 17:11
Korean Air’s efforts to fulfill its vision “To be the world’s most loved airline” are in full flight with its new in-flight meals and upgraded services to provide a top-quality experience and maintain its reputation as an iconic company.
As part of the airline’s revamp, the in-flight menu has shifted from traditional French courses to trendy fine dining meals. Korean Air collaborated with chef Seakyeong Kim, owner of the restaurant Cesta in Hannam-dong, central Seoul, who has extensive experience in fine dining operations. After two years of development, the airline now offers meals that blend both traditional and modern tastes.
First class dining emphasizes the starting and ending courses. The meal starts with an amuse-bouche to welcome passengers before serving the full course. These bite-sized delicacies showcase the chef’s creativity with seasonal options like a crab and lemon bite, a pea mousseline with shrimp salad and an egg custard with abalone, with caviar in the center for an added sense of luxury.
Main courses feature lamb chops, veal tenderloin and duck breast — ingredients rarely seen in in-flight meals. Cooking methods have also diversified, such as with en papillote — black cod and vegetables steamed in parchment paper.
“We developed these fine cuisine menus to satisfy the growing number of passengers who appreciate gourmet meals,” explained chef Kim. “The various menu options allow passengers to enjoy an experience like the food at their destination.”
The dining experience concludes with petit four desserts exquisitely presented with delicate flavors. Flights departing from Incheon International Airport feature artistically composed desserts, fulfilling Korean Air's aim to create memorable “first impression and final touch.”
Preparing its relaunch as the country’s flagship carrier, Korean Air has strengthened Korean menu options across all classes. In particular, the diversified signature bibimbap dish is expected to allow all travelers to enjoy Korean food culture.
The airline composed all in-flight menu items around seasonal ingredients to allow passengers to experience Korea’s four seasons. For example, Prestige Class offers spicy young radish bibimbap in summer and a mushroom rice bowl in autumn as specials.
The airline maintains its policy of prioritizing domestically sourced ingredients for flights departing from Incheon. Rice served in premium-class Korean meals uses baeksemi, a grain cultivated through traditional crossbreeding of Korean rice varieties and famous for its aromatic flavor and chewy texture.
For flights returning to Incheon from international destinations, ingredients must be sourced within the country of departure. In consideration of this, the airline developed menus and cooking methods based on ingredients readily available in various countries.
Since meals are served in a particular environment, Korean Air conducted extensive research to ensure meals maintain the same quality as on the ground. The airline provided practical training for cabin crew and conducted on-site education at Incheon airport to ensure smooth service.
Aware that the low cabin pressure and humidity significantly affect the taste of food, the airline conducted test flights to simulate real service conditions multiple times, adjusting flavor and quality. Hanjin Group Chairman Walter Cho and Korean Air's management team directly participated in this process.
Korean Air put significant care into selecting the cutlery as well. First class tableware comes from Bernardaud, a historic French brand established in Limoges in 1863. The airline collaborated with Christofle for cutlery, using their signature Perles collection inspired by Louis XVI-era decoration. Wine glasses are from the world-renowned brand Riedel, engraved with Korean Air’s new emblem.
“As Korean Air prepares to stand as Korea’s representative national carrier through the integration with Asiana Airlines, this renovation represents our dedication to strengthening service quality,” said a Korean Air representative.
BY LEE YEBIN [[email protected]]
