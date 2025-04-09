ADOR cracks down on malicious posts aimed at NewJeans despite ongoing legal battle with group
Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 17:17
- YOON SO-YEON
ADOR reported malicious posts aimed at girl group NewJeans to the police, promising to do its job as an agency despite going through a legal battle with the singers.
ADOR said Wednesday that it has been fortifying the monitoring system of online communities for malicious posts and comments against NewJeans, which "have been seeing a surge not only in numbers but severity also."
"We are closely monitoring and collecting data of instances of insults against the artists' nationalities and looks, misinformation and fake news, invasion of their privacy and the use of foul language or hateful names," ADOR said in a statement, naming specific online forums such as DC Inside, Ilgan Best (also known as Ilbe), Nate Pann, FM Korea, Naver, Blind, DogDrip.Net, TheQoo, Ppomppu, X and YouTube.
"We have been requesting the posts be removed immediately, followed by necessary legal measures," the agency said. "We have been filing criminal charges against repetitive or severe posts. We have filed reports at Yongsan Police Station, and we are going to keep on pressing charges."
The company is also taking firm measures against deepfake crimes. One suspect has been arrested and indicted on charges of creating and distributing videos of NewJeans, according to AODR.
"We will show no tolerance toward those damaging the rights of our artists, and we will take any measures necessary so that the perpetrators are punished accordingly," the agency said.
ADOR asked fans of NewJeans to help the company with the monitoring of online communities. Any evidence gathered can be uploaded to a website set up by HYBE, which will be reviewed by the company's staff.
Meanwhile, ADOR still continues its legal battle with the members of NewJeans.
A local court ordered NewJeans members to return to the agency but the singers remain defiant and announced a halt in their activities during a performance held on March 23 in Hong Kong.
