CJ Group chair meets Japanese business leaders on first overseas business trip this year
Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 17:28 Updated: 09 Apr. 2025, 17:30
CJ Group Chairman Lee Jay-hyun visited Japan last week on his first overseas business trip of the year, highlighting the country as a key market for the conglomerate’s global ambitions in food and entertainment.
Lee was in Tokyo from April 2 to 4, accompanied by senior executives such as CJ Corp. CEO Kim Hong-ki, CJ Future Management Research Institute head Lee Seok-jun and CJ ENM CEO Yoon Sang-hyun, the company said Wednesday.
During the visit, Lee reviewed CJ’s local operations and emphasized the importance of capitalizing on the resurgence of hallyu, or the Korean Wave, in Japan.
“The renewed hallyu in Japan presents a critical opportunity for global expansion of K-culture,” Lee said, according to the company. “We must not miss this chance, especially with businesses like Bibigo and our content operations already positioned in the Japanese market.”
Lee called for accelerated localization efforts and the establishment of a stronger global infrastructure, stressing that CJ must reach out to customers in international markets to solidify its position as a global leader.
He also urged the executive team to actively pursue new business opportunities, including expanding CJ Olive Young’s presence in Japan, and to enhance the competitiveness of existing ventures through collaboration with local partners.
During his stay, Lee met with key Japanese business leaders, including TBS Holdings Chairperson Takashi Sasaki and President Ryujiro Abe, to discuss potential collaborations. He also held meetings with Masahiro Okafuji, chairman of trading house Itochu, and Seiji Imai, chairman of Mizuho Financial Group, along with Masahiko Kato, president of Mizuho Bank.
Lee further consulted with Takeo Hoshi, a professor at the University of Tokyo and a leading expert in Japanese economic and monetary policy, to explore further business opportunities.
CJ Group operates across several sectors in Japan, including food, entertainment and beauty. CJ CheilJedang has focused on expanding its ready-to-eat food business locally, particularly with Bibigo-brand dumplings and gimbap (seaweed rice rolls). CJ ENM, which established the joint venture Lapone in 2019, is credited with localizing K-pop through acts such as JO1 and INI.
Olive Young, the company’s health and beauty retail arm, designated Japan and the United States as key overseas markets in 2024. It has since launched local subsidiaries and is working to expand its presence through both offline distribution of private label brands and increased visibility of its global online platform.
BY HWANG SOO-YEON
