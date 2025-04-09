 Mirae Asset chair donates entire $1.1M in Global Investments dividends from 2024
Mirae Asset chair donates entire $1.1M in Global Investments dividends from 2024

Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 17:05 Updated: 09 Apr. 2025, 18:54
Mirae Asset Group Chairman Park Hyeon-joo [MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS]

Mirae Asset Group Chairman Park Hyeon-joo will donate the entirety of his dividends from Mirae Asset Global Investments in 2024, worth 1.6 billion won ($1.1 million), the group said Wednesday.
 
Park has donated all dividends received from the asset management firm for 15 consecutive years since 2010, as he had promised to continuously do. This year’s donation brings up the chairman’s total contributions to 33 billion won.
 

The funds will be given to the group’s nonprofit foundations to be used toward scholarships and cultural outreach activities for children and youth.
 
Such scholarship and social welfare programs have historically been supported by the Mirae Asset Park Hyeon Joo Foundation and Mirae Asset Hope Foundation. The two foundations used 106.9 billion won toward social welfare initiatives as of 2024.
 
“Mirae Asset carries out social welfare activities by closely working with its subsidiaries,” a group spokesperson said through a press release.
 
“Mirae Asset will continue to strive to return the support it has received from customers and society and expand the culture of sharing.”
 
Park founded Mirae Asset Global Investments and Mirae Asset Capital in 1997. He became the group's chairman in 2001.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
