SK hynix claims top spot in global DRAM market for first time
Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 15:40
SK hynix has claimed the top spot in the global DRAM market for the first time, surpassing longtime industry leader Samsung Electronics, according to a new analysis by market research firm Counterpoint Research released on Wednesday.
In the first quarter of this year, SK hynix accounted for 36 percent of the global DRAM market, edging out Samsung Electronics at 34 percent and Micron at 25 percent. The key driver behind the firm's surge was its dominance in the high bandwidth memory (HBM) segment, where it reportedly secured a commanding 70 percent market share.
“This milestone is the result of SK Hynix’s ability to meet strong demand in the DRAM sector, particularly in HBM,” said Choi Jeong-gu, a senior analyst at Counterpoint Research. “It marks a major moment for the company.”
This is the first time SK hynix has surpassed Samsung Electronics in DRAM market share. According to data from TrendForce, Samsung led the fourth quarter of 2023 with a 39.3 percent share, followed by SK Hynix at 36.6 percent.
However, Samsung’s share declined 1.8 percentage points quarter-over-quarter, while SK hynix grew by 2.2 percentage points — signaling a tightening race.
With demand for HBM expected to remain strong, analysts believe SK hynix is likely to retain its lead into the second quarter. Despite rising concerns over U.S.-imposed tariffs, the impact on the HBM market is projected to be limited.
“In the short term, the strength of AI demand will insulate the HBM market from trade-related shocks,” said Hwang Min-seok, research director at Counterpoint. “AI servers, where HBM is primarily used, are essentially a borderless product category and are less affected by trade barriers.”
However, the firm cautioned that long-term risks remain, particularly if broader economic conditions deteriorate due to prolonged trade tensions. A global slowdown could eventually weigh on the expansion of the HBM market.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
