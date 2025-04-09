Samsung's Lee Jae-yong still Korea's wealthiest stockholder in Q1

Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong retained his position as Korea's wealthiest stockholder in the first quarter of the year, a corporate tracker said Wednesday.Lee's stock holdings were valued at 12.23 trillion won ($8.26 billion) as of the end of March, the highest among 43 heads of local conglomerates on the Fair Trade Commission's watchlist, according to Korea CXO Institute. The list includes individuals with stock holdings exceeding 100 billion won.The value of his stock holdings rose slightly from 12 trillion won at the start of the year.Lee was followed by Seo Jung-jin, chairman of pharmaceutical giant Celltrion, with stocks valued at 9.78 trillion won.Kim Beom-su, founder of Kakao, Korea's top mobile messenger operator, came next with 4.12 trillion won.Hyundai Motor Group Chair Euisun Chung placed fourth with 3.8 trillion won, while HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk ranked fifth with 3.1 trillion won.SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won held stocks worth 1.68 trillion won, and LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo held 1.62 trillion won.The institute said the combined value of stocks held by the heads of the 43 conglomerates inched down 0.3 percent to 57.74 trillion won from three months earlier in the first quarter.Celltrion Chairman Seo suffered the biggest drop in stock holdings, with his stock value losing 653.7 billion won over the three-month period.In contrast, HYBE Chairman Bang enjoyed the biggest on-quarter gain of 515.5 billion won over the cited period.The main Kospi bourse rose about 3.4 percent over the three-month period.Yonhap