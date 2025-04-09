 Amazon Web Services to hold tech conference in Seoul in May
Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 09:36
Visitors are seen at the booth of Amazon Web Services (AWS) during the opening of the Hannover Messe industrial trade fair for mechanical and electrical engineering and digital industries in Hanover, Germany, on March 31. [AFP/YONHAP]

Amazon Web Services (AWS) said Wednesday it will hold its global tech conference in Seoul next month.
 
The AWS Summit Seoul 2025 will be held from May 14 to 15 at Coex in southern Seoul and bring together business leaders, government officials, developers and customers to explore the latest trends in AI and cloud computing, according to AWS.
 

Vasi Philomin, vice president of the AWS AI team, will deliver a keynote, while Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics are set to showcase their technologies at the event.
 
HL Robotics, Doosan Robotics and GS Retail will also participate in the AWS event.
 
 

Yonhap
G-Dragon to discuss AI's role in entertainment sector at 2025 Innovate Korea

