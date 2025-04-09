G-Dragon's music to be beamed into space
Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 15:08
- YOON SO-YEON
Singer G-Dragon will work with KAIST to have his music sent to space, his agency Galaxy Corporation said Wednesday.
The Big Bang singer will collaborate with the university to have a song and music video, which was created using the generative AI Sora, broadcast into space, according to the agency.
The project is related to NASA's Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence project that shot the Beatles' movie into space, Galaxy Corporation said.
"This move will be a landmark in the so-called entertech field, which encompasses AI and entertainment, as well as space physics," the agency said in a press release.
G-Dragon will discuss his vision for AI and the entertainment sector at the 2025 Innovate Korea seminar at KAIST on Wednesday. The one-day forum is hosted by the Herald Media Group, KAIST and the National Research Council of Science & Technology.
The singer, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, was appointed visiting professor at KAIST last year. His agency, a metaverse developer, signed a memorandum of understanding with the university in May to collaborate on finding ways to apply AI in the K-pop industry.
The two established the Galaxy Corporation-KAIST R&D Center to conduct research on AI and other future technologies. The "AI Enterttech Research Center" held its opening ceremony on Wednesday.
