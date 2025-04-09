Acting president’s judicial appointments risk further division (KOR)

Acting President Han Duck-soo’s decision to nominate two new Constitutional Court justices has drawn sharp criticism for overstepping the bounds of his interim authority. With the terms of Justices Moon Hyung-bae and Lee Mi-sun set to expire next week, Han named Lee Wan-kyu and Ham Sang-hun as their replacements. He also belatedly appointed Ma Eun-hyuk, a nominee recommended by the National Assembly, after the Constitutional Court ruled that continued delay was unconstitutional.While maintaining a full bench on the Constitutional Court is essential, Han’s unilateral appointments raise troubling questions. An acting president — who holds office not by election but by constitutional succession — should refrain from exercising powers that are clearly the prerogative of an elected president, especially in matters as sensitive as judicial appointments. Such decisions demand broad political consensus, not executive fiat.The inconsistency is glaring. Han refused to appoint three National Assembly-recommended justices late last year. His sudden shift toward assertive use of presidential powers, now that the court faces potential involvement in politically charged cases, is difficult to justify.The nominations themselves have raised eyebrows. Lee Wan-kyu, a close associate of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, was reportedly present at a controversial meeting one day after the Dec. 3 martial law scenario was floated. Though there is no evidence he participated in any illegal planning, placing someone with such political proximity in a lifetime judicial role will do little to ease public distrust.The Democratic Party has already signaled it may challenge the nominations in court and seek an injunction. National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik said he would not accept a request for confirmation hearings. There is even talk of a second impeachment motion against Han.In the run-up to the June 3 presidential election, and with economic uncertainty deepening amid renewed U.S. trade pressure, Han’s role should be to safeguard institutional stability, not provoke new constitutional disputes. His background in economic policy could serve the country well in a moment of volatility. Instead, his actions risk inflaming political tensions and eroding trust in the judiciary.Han should reconsider these nominations. His constitutional duty is to manage the transition with restraint and neutrality. Anything more risks stepping beyond his mandate—and undermining the very institutions he is meant to protect.어제 한덕수 대통령 권한대행이 다음 주 임기가 끝나는 문형배·이미선 헌법재판소 재판관의 후임자로 이완규 법제처장과 함상훈 서울고법 부장판사를 지명했다. 한 대행은 국회가 추천한 재판관을 임명하지 않는 것은 위헌이라는 헌재의 결정에 따라 마은혁 재판관 후보자도 뒤늦게 임명했다. 마 후보자 임명은 수긍이 가나, 대통령 몫의 재판관 후보자 두 명을 새로 지명한 것은 문제가 있다. 한 대행은 ‘국민께 드리는 말씀’을 통해 “경제부총리 탄핵안이 국회 본회의에서 언제든 의결될 수 있다. 헌재의 결원 사태가 반복돼 헌재 결정이 지연될 경우 국론 분열도 다시 격화될 우려가 크다”고 지명 이유를 밝혔다.헌재가 결원 없이 운영돼야 한다는 것은 지당한 말이다. 그러나 국민에 의해 선출되지 않은 대통령 권한대행이 대통령 고유의 인사권을 행사하는 것은 위헌 소지가 있다. 정말 불가피한 경우에만 정치·사회적 합의에 따라 신중하게 행사하는 것이 타당하다. 더구나 지난해 12월 국회가 추천한 헌법재판관 후보자 3명을 임명하지 않으며 소극적 태도를 보였던 한 대행이 이제 와서 대통령 권한을 적극적으로 행사한다는 것은 앞뒤가 맞지 않는다. 박근혜 전 대통령이 파면당한 직후인 2017년 3월 황교안 당시 권한대행이 이선애 헌법재판관 후보자를 임명한 적이 있지만, 이때는 양승태 대법원장 추천 몫이었다. 당시 황 대행은 대통령 몫인 박한철 전 헌재 소장의 후임은 지명하지 않았다.한 대행이 지명한 인사도 문제가 있다는 지적이 나온다. 이완규 후보자는 윤석열 전 대통령의 대학·사법연수원 동기로 지난해 12·3 비상계엄 다음 날 삼청동 안가에서 이상민 전 행정안전부 장관, 박성재 법무부 장관, 김주현 대통령실 민정수석과 함께 회동해 내란 혐의로 고발까지 당했다. 물론 현 시점에서 이 후보자가 불법적인 비상계엄에 가담했다는 증거는 없지만, 윤석열 정부의 고위 인사가 이 시국에 헌법재판관을 맡는 것은 국민의 불신을 키울 수 있다.더불어민주당은 “한 대행의 지명은 명백한 위헌이고 원천 무효”라며 헌재에 권한쟁의 심판 및 효력정지 가처분 신청을 내는 것을 검토하겠다고 한다. 우원식 국회의장은 “인사청문 요청을 접수하지 않을 것”이라고 밝혔다. 자칫하면 한 대행에 대한 탄핵소추가 반복될 가능성도 있다. 한 대행에겐 6월 3일 대선을 안정적으로 관리해야 할 책무가 있다. 더구나 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령의 상호관세 부과로 경제 전체가 흔들리는 상황이다. 통상 분야 경험이 많은 한 대행이 적극적인 역할을 해야 함에도 오히려 불필요한 논란과 국론 분열을 일으키고 말았다. 한 대행은 이번 결정을 재고(再考)하고, 대선 국면과 불안한 경제 상황을 안정적으로 관리하는 데 집중하길 바란다.