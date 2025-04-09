Rereading Oedipus Rex (KOR)

The Constitutional Court has upheld the impeachment. And suddenly, Sophocles’ “Oedipus Rex” comes to mind. In his youth, Oedipus solved the riddle of the Sphinx and rescued the city of Thebes from ruin. He was hailed as “first among men.” At the time, the throne of Thebes stood vacant, and Oedipus, marrying the widow of the late king, ascended to power. A wandering outsider had, by sheer fortune, seized the stars.But as time passed, a plague swept through the land, plunging Thebes once again into despair. The oracle proclaimed that the murderer of the former king had defiled the city, and the prophet pointed to Oedipus as the culprit.In Greek tragedy, the protagonist is often a figure of greatness brought low by a fatal flaw. For Oedipus, that flaw was his impetuousness and quick temper. He lashed out at the prophet, dismissing the prophecy as a political conspiracy. Though those around him urged restraint, he pursued the truth with obsessive determination. In the end, he discovered that the old man he had killed in a fit of rage years earlier was none other than the former king of Thebes — his father — and that his queen was, in fact, his mother.Though mythical in origin, “Oedipus Rex” continues to resonate because of how Sophocles handles its theme — with restraint, clarity and a mature sense of resolution. When the horrifying truth is finally revealed, Oedipus does not flee from it. He accepts full responsibility, gouging out the eyes that had failed to see, condemning himself to exile, and thus lifting the curse from Thebes.The former president, too, may have achievements to his name and grievances he feels are unjust. But he must also reckon with the grave missteps that plunged the entire nation into chaos. As Thebes learned from its suffering, so too must we confront the failings of our flawed democracy — one that has veered toward majoritarian tyranny and zero-sum politics.This must no longer be the hour of the “president.” It must now become the hour of the people.탄핵이 인용되었다. 문득 소포클레스의 ‘오이디푸스 왕’이 떠올랐다.젊은 시절 오이디푸스는 스핑크스의 수수께끼를 풀어 도탄에 빠졌던 테베시를 구원했고 ‘인간 중 으뜸’이란 칭송을 들었던 사람이다. 마침 테베는 왕의 자리가 비어있어 오이디푸스는 선왕의 아내와 결혼하고 군주가 되었다. 떠돌이 나그네가 홀연 별을 잡은 것이다.그러나 세월이 흘러 역병이 돌자 테베는 다시 도탄에 빠진다. 신탁은 과거 선왕을 죽인 범인이 테베를 더럽혔다는 진단을 내렸고, 예언자는 오이디푸스를 범인으로 지목하였다.고대 그리스 비극의 주인공은 보통 사람보다 큰 인물이지만, 성격적 결함이 있어 곧잘 추락하곤 했다. 오이디푸스의 결함은 성급하고 분노에 취약한 것이었다. 그는 예언자의 말에 분노했고 정치적 음모라 단정 지었다. 주변에서 만류했으나 직성이 풀릴 때까지 범인을 추적했다. 결국 젊은 시절에 분노를 참지 못해 살해했던 노인이 테베의 선왕이었으며, 그가 자신의 친부고 현재의 아내가 어머니임을 알게 된다.신화에서 출발한 이야기지만 지금까지도 소포클레스의 ‘오이디푸스 왕’이 계속 회자되는 것은 그 소재를 처리하는 작가의 방식, 특히 성숙한 결말이 큰 몫을 한다. 끔찍한 진실이 판명 난 뒤 오이디푸스는 고통 속에서도 자신의 과오를 흔연히 받아들인다. 그는 진실을 보지 못한 자신의 눈을 찔러 스스로를 단죄하고 추방을 요청하여 역병으로부터 테베를 보호하였다.전 대통령 역시 성과나 노력한 바가 있고 억울함도 있을 것이다. 그러나 나라 전체를 혼란에 빠트린 과오는 그것대로 인정하고 책임져야 한다. 그리고 테베가 교훈을 얻었듯 우리 역시 승자독식과 다수결의 횡포 속에 대립으로 치닫는 결함 있는 민주주의를 직시해야 한다. 이제부터는 ‘대통령’의 시간이 아니라 ‘민주’의 시간이 되어야 할 것이다.