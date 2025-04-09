Boy band n.SSign to release English version of 'Love Potion'
Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 11:36
- LIM JEONG-WON
Boy band n.SSign is setting its sights on the global stage with the release of an English version of its hit song “Love Potion” (2024), which will drop at 6 p.m. Wednesday, its agency n.CH Entertainment announced the same day.
“Love Potion (Eng.)” is a reimagining of the title song from n.SSign’s third EP “Love Potion.” While the original showcased n.SSign’s smooth vocals with a classic new jack swing sound, the English version adds a fresh charm with its global-ready delivery, according to the agency.
With this release, n.SSign plans to expand its presence overseas and connect with international fans more directly.
The group has already seen strong success in both Korea and Japan. Upon its release, “Love Potion” topped the overall album and top songs charts on iTunes Japan and hit No. 1 on Bugs’ real-time chart in Korea. It also ranked first in weekly album sales on Hanteo Chart.
n.SSign hit a major career milestone in February this year, taking home its first-ever music show win, and first terrestrial television music show win, on KBS2’s “Music Bank” with “Love Potion.”
n.SSign also wrapped up its sold-out Japan tour, “Everblue,” with stops in Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and Sendai, and followed up with a successful solo concert in Seoul.
The group’s international popularity has continued to grow, recently landing the group on a massive digital billboard in New York’s Times Square thanks to a fan-driven vote.
“Love Potion (Eng.)” will be released on major streaming platforms, with an English lyric video dropping the same day.
n.SSign debuted as a 10-member boy band in August 2023. The band was initially formed through a Channel A audition program, “Youth Star” (2022), with seven members, but three new faces were later added before its debut. The band's members are Kazuta, Eddie, Doha, Junhyeok, Robin, Hanjun, Laurence, Huiwon, Sungyun and Hyun.
