Kiss of Life controversy reignites debate over cultural appropriation in K-pop

G-Dragon to discuss AI's role in entertainment sector at 2025 Innovate Korea

Rookie girl group izna to perform at Summer Sonic music festival in Japan

Boy band n.SSign to release English version of 'Love Potion'

Oh My Girl to celebrate 10th anniversary with special single 'Oh My'

Related Stories

n.SSign is 'Happy &' will release second EP next month

n.SSign's Japan debut single lands No. 3 on Oricon weekly chart

n.SSign tops iTunes chart in Japan with 'New Star'

Seo In-guk to drop new album 'Love & Love' on June 14

No love for the lovebug as swarms infest all of Seoul