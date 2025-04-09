G-Dragon to discuss AI's role in entertainment sector at 2025 Innovate Korea

Rookie girl group izna to perform at Summer Sonic music festival in Japan

Boy band n.SSign to release English version of 'Love Potion'

Oh My Girl to celebrate 10th anniversary with special single 'Oh My'

JYP donates 300 million won to help child victims of Myanmar earthquake

Related Stories

JYP's shares soar on success of artists, hopes for new girl group

Twice, Stray Kids to get new office building

KickFlip holds showcase for debut EP 'Flip it, Kick it!' — in pictures

NMIXX to fuse country with hip-hop in third EP

ITZY to release new Japanese single 'Algorhythm' next month