 JYP donates 300 million won to help child victims of Myanmar earthquake
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 13:16
JYP Entertainment logo [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
K-pop agency JYP Entertainment donated 300 million won ($202,000) to help the children of Myanmar suffering from the aftermath of an earthquake that broke out last month.
 
The donation was made to the nonprofit World Vision to help provide emergency help and medical care for children in 11 villages in Manadalay struck hardest by the earthquake. The villages will be provided with food, necessities and care for the children, according to the agency.
 

"We pay our deepest condolences to everyone who has lost their families and their lives to the earthquake," the agency said. "we hope that the children and their families will be able to return to their lives."
 
JYP Entertainment has been actively making donations to those in need, especially at the hands of natural disasters.
 
The agency, home to girl groups Twice and NMIXX and boy bands Stray Kids and KickFlip and more, donated 500 million won to help pandemic measures in 2020, 300 million won to the wildfire relief efforts in the Gangwon and North Gyeongsang region, 500 million won to the Turkey and Syria earthquake and 500 million won to the latest series of wildfires that broke out in the North Gyeongsang region last month.
 
The agency's contributions to society comes under its slogan, "Every Dream Matters!" and shortened as EDM. JYP Entertainment has been holding its "EDM healthcare project" to help cover medical expenses for underage patients and their families in Mongolia, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Thailand, the Philippines, Mexico and Brazil.
 
The company has donated 5.15 billion won through the Korean headquarters and 48 million yen ($331,000) through its Japanese branch to 3,167 children in total from 2020, according to the agency.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
