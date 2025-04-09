Oh My Girl to celebrate 10th anniversary with special single 'Oh My'
Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 11:54
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
Girl group Oh My Girl is celebrating its 10th debut anniversary with a heartfelt gift for fans, a special single titled “Oh My,” which will drop at 6 p.m. Wednesday, the group’s agency WM Entertainment said the same day.
“Oh My” blends groovy bass lines, choppy synths and future electronic sounds, resulting in a playful, high-energy track filled with catchy hooks and rap verses that fans can easily sing along to. The lyrics compare the group’s bond with its fandom Miracle to a deep ocean and include nods to some of Oh My Girl’s most iconic hits, making it a treat for longtime listeners, according to WM Entertainment.
The lyrics were written by Seo Ji-eum, who has collaborated with the group for years, and member Mimi contributed her own rap verses.
The accompanying music video shows the members throwing a whimsical, ocean-themed party for a special friend, a clear tribute to their fans. Set in a vibrant seafood market with underwater-inspired visuals, the video captures the group’s signature bright and bubbly energy.
“Oh My” is the group’s first release since its 10th EP “Dreamy Resonance” (2024) dropped in August last year, and comes just ahead of its 10th anniversary concert. The single is described as a musical love letter to Miracle, with lyrics and imagery meant to reflect their journey together over the past decade.
To mark the release, Oh My Girl will host a live broadcast via Weverse on Thursday at 5 p.m. The group will then take the stage for its 10th-anniversary concert, “2025 Oh My Girl Concert ‘Milky Way,’” at Olympic Hall in Seoul on April 19 and 20.
Oh My Girl debuted in 2015 as an eight-member group with the song “Cupid.” Since then, it has released songs including “Closer” (2015), “Liar Liar” (2016), “Windy Day” (2016), “Secret Garden” (2018), “Remember Me” (2018), “SSFWL” (2019) and “Bungee (Fall In Love)” (2019).
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)