Rookie girl group izna to perform at Summer Sonic music festival in Japan
Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 10:47
- LIM JEONG-WON
Rookie girl group izna is headed to Japan’s biggest summer music festival, Summer Sonic 2025, its agency WakeOne Entertainment announced Wednesday.
izna, made up of members Mai, Bang Jee-min, Yoon Ji-yoon, Koko, Ryu Sa-rang, Choi Jung-eun and Jeong Sae-bi, will be joining the lineup for Summer Sonic 2025, which will be held at Tokyo's Zozo Marine Stadium, Makuhari Messe, and Osaka's Expo 70 Memorial Park on Aug. 16 and 17.
Summer Sonic is one of Japan’s largest annual music festivals, known for hosting top global acts across multiple stages. izna will be part of both the Tokyo and Osaka lineups, joining a long list of high-profile artists and further cementing its growing presence on the international stage.
The group has already built significant buzz in Japan, even before an official debut in the country. Within four months of its Korean debut, izna was featured in a major Japanese magazine and topped charts on Apple Music Japan and Rakuten Music.
Its first digital single “SIGN,” released last month, ranked high across domestic and international platforms — hitting No. 2 on Spotify Japan’s Viral 50 chart, No. 2 on Amazon Digital Music’s single rankings and No. 3 on iTunes K-pop Top Songs.
With “SIGN,” izna showcased a more refined sound and performance style, hinting at its potential to grow into a global act.
izna is continuing promotions for “SIGN” with various activities planned in the weeks ahead.
izna was formed through Mnet’s K-pop audition program “I-LAND 2” last year. The group made its official debut with “N/a” in November 2024.
