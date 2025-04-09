 Rookie girl group izna to perform at Summer Sonic music festival in Japan
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Rookie girl group izna to perform at Summer Sonic music festival in Japan

Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 10:47
Girl group izna's lineup announcement for Summer Sonic 2025 [WAKEONE ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group izna's lineup announcement for Summer Sonic 2025 [WAKEONE ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Rookie girl group izna is headed to Japan’s biggest summer music festival, Summer Sonic 2025, its agency WakeOne Entertainment announced Wednesday.
 
izna, made up of members Mai, Bang Jee-min, Yoon Ji-yoon, Koko, Ryu Sa-rang, Choi Jung-eun and Jeong Sae-bi, will be joining the lineup for Summer Sonic 2025, which will be held at Tokyo's Zozo Marine Stadium, Makuhari Messe, and Osaka's Expo 70 Memorial Park on Aug. 16 and 17.
 

Related Article

 
Summer Sonic is one of Japan’s largest annual music festivals, known for hosting top global acts across multiple stages. izna will be part of both the Tokyo and Osaka lineups, joining a long list of high-profile artists and further cementing its growing presence on the international stage.
 
The group has already built significant buzz in Japan, even before an official debut in the country. Within four months of its Korean debut, izna was featured in a major Japanese magazine and topped charts on Apple Music Japan and Rakuten Music.
 
Its first digital single “SIGN,” released last month, ranked high across domestic and international platforms — hitting No. 2 on Spotify Japan’s Viral 50 chart, No. 2 on Amazon Digital Music’s single rankings and No. 3 on iTunes K-pop Top Songs.
 
With “SIGN,” izna showcased a more refined sound and performance style, hinting at its potential to grow into a global act.  
 
izna is continuing promotions for “SIGN” with various activities planned in the weeks ahead.
 
izna was formed through Mnet’s K-pop audition program “I-LAND 2” last year. The group made its official debut with “N/a” in November 2024.  
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea izna Summer Sonic 2025

More in K-pop

Oh My Girl to celebrate 10th anniversary with special single 'Oh My'

Boy band n.SSign to release English version of 'Love Potion'

Rookie girl group izna to perform at Summer Sonic music festival in Japan

G-Dragon to discuss AI's role in entertainment sector at 2025 Innovate Korea

Kiss of Life controversy reignites debate over cultural appropriation in K-pop

Related Stories

Korea kicks off summer festival season with something for everyone

Kang Daniel catches Covid, cancels plans for Japan

Boy band Treasure to perform at Japan's Summer Sonic 2023

Summer Sonic adds IVE, ZeroBaseOne, BoyNextDoor to 2024 lineup

Girl group izna set to make official debut on Nov. 25
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)