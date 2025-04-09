Film and drama star Lee Young-ae to return to theater in 'Hedda Gabler'
"Lee Young-ae in film and television and Lee Young-ae on stage — they will undoubtedly be different."
Actor Lee Young-ae, 54, is stepping taking the stage for the first time in 32 years, starring in "Hedda Gabler," a landmark play by Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen.
At a press conference held at the LG Arts Center in Magok-dong, wetsern Seoul, on Tuesday, Lee said, “There are difficult moments, but the joy I get is many times greater. I’ll do my best to meet expectations.”
Lee, who made her acting debut in the 1993 drama "How’s Your Husband?", rose to become one of Korea’s most iconic actors with major works including "Joint Security Area" (2000), "One Fine Spring Day" (2001), "Sympathy for Lady Vengeance" (2005) and the hit drama "Jewel in the Palace" (2003).
Her last theater role was in 1993, in a play titled "Jjajangmyeon," when she was still in her 20s and far from the stardom she enjoys today.
“I had a romantic idea about theater back in my mid-20s, so I joined a production,” Lee recalled. “I even handed out flyers at subway stations and put up posters myself. Those memories stayed with me in a good way, and maybe that’s why I’ve come back to theater with 'Hedda Gabler.'”
Lee said she has long felt a desire to dive deeper into her craft.
“Every time I wrapped a drama, I wanted to spend more time, put in more effort and give a better performance. This piece is physically and mentally demanding, with a lot of dialogue, but the more I study the character and reread the script — whether it’s the third or 10th time — the more revelations I have. It’s exhilarating," she said.
"Hedda Gabler" is widely regarded as a deep exploration of a woman’s inner struggle for freedom within the confines of 19th-century social oppressions. The character of Hedda is complex — beautiful and intelligent, yet cynical and destructive. In past productions around the world, the role has been taken on by major actresses such as Annette Bening, Isabelle Huppert and Cate Blanchett.
Describing Hedda as “a woman with no clear answers,” Lee said, “She’s someone we can all relate to. She doesn’t have a single color. I’m experimenting with different approaches as I try to discover a new Hedda.”
She added that this point in her life feels like the right moment to take on such a role.
“I’ve gotten married, had children, and now my kids are entering adolescence. That allows me to connect with a broader range of emotions. If I’d met this character in my 20s or 30s, I’m not sure I would’ve understood her the way I do now," she said.
Hedda is often referred to as the “female Hamlet.” Actor Lee Seung-joo, who played Hamlet in a 2024 production and now stars as Hedda’s former lover Eilert in this staging, said, “Hedda’s constant inner conflict is why people compare her to Hamlet.”
The production team is confident that despite its 19th-century setting, the story will resonate with contemporary audiences.
“Theater should reflect the times and speak to present-day life,” said Lee Hyun-jung, director of the LG Arts Center. “'Hedda Gabler' will do just that in a way that engages viewers on a deep emotional level.”
Director Jeon In-cheol emphasized accessibility.
“It’s a classic, but it needs to be staged in a way today’s audiences can accept and understand. We focused on making Ibsen’s dialogue feel natural in a modern context," he said.
The supporting cast includes Kim Jeong-ho as Tesman, Hedda’s academically-obsessed husband; Ji Hyun-jun as Judge Brack, who exerts psychological pressure on her; and Baik Ji-won as Thea, a woman who provokes Hedda’s jealousy.
Baek recently gained popularity for her role as a haenyeo, a Korean female diver, in the Netflix series "When Life Gives You Tangerines."
“When well-known actors from TV or film appear in plays, it can make theater more approachable for people who might not otherwise attend,” she said.
This production of "Hedda Gabler" also commemorates the 25th anniversary of the LG Arts Center. It will run from May 7 to June 8.
Meanwhile, the National Theater Company of Korea will present a separate production of "Hedda Gabler" starring Lee Hae-young at Myeongdong Theater beginning May 8, prompting inevitable comparisons between the two prominent actresses.
Lee Young-ae acknowledged that her own interest in the role stemmed from seeing Lee Hae-young’s portrayal of Hedda.
“At first, I was surprised and even a bit worried when I heard about the overlap,” she said with a smile. “But I think it’s great if people compare our interpretations. If it brings fresh energy to the theater scene, that’s a good thing. I hope both productions succeed.”
Director Jeon said the LG Arts Center version will set itself apart by using visuals and scale suited to a large theater.
“We’ll deliver a more spectacular production, using the full capacity of the venue,” he said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
