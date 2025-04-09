Diving into Jeju's distinct culture with hit drama 'When Life Gives You Tangerines'
“I sell my breath to catch abalones to feed my own kids, not some granny!” Ae-sun’s mother Gwang-rye says when she snaps at a fellow haenyeo (Korean female sea diver) trying to take her hard-earned abalone in the Netflix series “When Life Gives You Tangerines.”
At first glance, the words of Gwang-rye, played by Yeom Hye-ran, may sound selfish. However, beneath them lies a deeper insight into the lives and strength of Jeju women.
Jeju women, for generations, are known to have served as the main breadwinners for their households, contrasting to the more passive roles of Korean women elsewhere.
So, Gwang-rye’s outburst isn’t just a clash between divers. It offers a glimpse into one of Jeju’s cultural layers.
The scene is just one of the many moments in the recent Netflix series, which concluded on March 28, that quietly weave the spirit and culture of Jeju into the show's narrative.
While the heartwarming family narrative took center stage, Jeju Island itself acts as another scene-stealer. With its breathtaking scenery and rich cultural heritage, the island became a character on its own.
Before you bid farewell to the series, here’s a look at the Jeju elements that made “When Life Gives You Tangerines” not only just a family story — but also a beautifully layered tribute to the island’s culture.
Warning: Spoilers may be included.
Jeju’s women
Ae-sun, portrayed by actors IU and Moon So-ri, is supported by her three steadfast "aunts," who continue to stand by her side through everything, despite not being related by blood.
As friends of Ae-sun’s late mother, who passed away when Ae-sun was young, the three aunts have always had her back. They didn’t hesitate to scold Gwan-sik’s mother whenever she bad-mouthed Ae-sun or tried to pressure Ae-sun’s daughter into becoming a haenyeo, a path Ae-sun’s own mother had fought hard to keep her from.
Sisterhood shows a powerful presence in the series, something even IU admitted during an interview, saying that the strong women in the show inspired her to write the lyrics for her 2024 track “Shh..” — a song paying tribute to the important women in her life, such as her mother, friends and mentors.
Jeju Island is known for its strong, resilient and independent women, which is a theme deeply woven into the show’s narrative. However, behind these powerful woman figures lies a sad history — one that explains how Jeju women came to take a dominant role in the islanders’ economic lives.
Jeju is often referred to as "Samdado," an island abundant in three things: stone, wind and women.
The first two — stone and wind — may make immediate sense, as Jeju is an island made from volcanic rocks, and is also known for its strong gusts of wind. But why women?
Due to the island’s geography, many Jeju residents relied on fishing for their food supply, meaning men went out to the sea to fish. While the men were away, women worked on farms and cared for their families back on land.
Out on the ocean, many men ended up injured or, even worse, losing their lives to sudden storms and accidents, leaving their families behind.
There’s even a description referring to this in the travel diary, “A Record of Drifting Across the Southern Brocade Sea,” written during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) by Choe Bu (1454-1504), a government official at the time.
“When a parent had a daughter, they would say, 'This child will care for me until I’m old.' But when a son was born, they'd say, 'This child is not mine — he’s fish bait,’” Choe wrote in his travel diary about Jeju Island.
As a result, Jeju’s women often became the backbone of the household. They stepped up as breadwinners — leading them to be the strong, resilient figures we know now.
One of the ways that Jeju women financially supported their families was by becoming a haenyeo. They would plunge into the sea to gather seafood like abalone, which had become a valuable source of income.
So, the moments where Ae-sun’s mother gives her daughter abalone before saying her final goodbye and Ae-sun makes a mobile out of abalone shells for her daughter take on a deeper meaning — showcasing how priceless abalone is to Jeju haenyeo.
Haenyeo is one of the first things that come to mind when people think of Jeju, alongside it being listed as intangible cultural heritage by Unesco. The honor is appropriate, especially since the work itself is quite perilous.
The divers go underwater, as deep as 10 meters (33 feet), without any special protection or oxygen masks, holding their breath for a minute or two. Though modern-day haenyeo wear special suits, without oxygen masks, the series' haenyeo wear cotton clothing, no different from their day-to-day wear, while jumping into the sea.
So, it’s no wonder that young Ae-sun would cry out desperately for her mother, afraid she might not come back, in fear that she may have been lost to the ocean.
The resilience of Jeju’s women — including haenyeo — flows through the series. So, for those who’ve already watched it, their stories may linger as a bittersweet ache. For new viewers, it offers an essential window into the deep emotional tide that carries the narrative.
Gateless homes
While various types of homes appear throughout the series — from modern apartments to single-family homes — the most commonly seen is the traditional thatched-roof house covered with straw.
One distinctive feature viewers may have noticed is the presence of three wooden beams placed in front of the entrance, where a typical gate would usually stand.
This gate is called jeongnang, a traditional Jeju-style gate made up of a pair of stone pillars called jeongjuseok, with three wooden bars laid across them horizontally.
The design might seem puzzling at first, which poses the question: Wouldn’t it be easy for thieves to get in?
The characteristics of this special gate link to Jeju’s other nickname, "Sammudo," meaning an island without three things: gates, thieves and beggars.
These jeongnang gates were not designed to protect the house from thieves, but rather to keep animals like cows and horses from wandering into homes, as Jeju is known for letting their cattle and horses roam freely in pastures.
Apart from the typical tall gates, jeongnang didn't even reach an adult’s chest. There was no need to, as it was high enough to keep the animals out, and tall gates would have easily blown away in the island’s famously strong winds and typhoons.
Some may wonder why the bars were only removed on one side at Ae-sun’s house, prompting concerns about her children tripping over them.
But there’s a reason for that — a jeongnang isn’t just a gate, it’s also a clever way to signal whether the homeowner is in or away.
The number of beams placed or removed signaled the homeowner’s whereabouts.
When all three wooden bars are set across the stone pillars, it means that the homeowner has gone somewhere far away. If one side is all removed, it means the owner is home. One beam removed means that the homeowner is away but would return within the day, and two means that they are out but nearby.
So, the next time you see Ae-sun’s house — or any house in Jeju with a jeongnang — try decoding the message behind those three simple beams.
Jeju's specialty, tangerines
This sweet delicacy is included in the series’ English title, which differs from its Korean one, “Pokssak Sogatsuda” — a phrase in the Jeju dialect meaning "You’ve worked hard."
The English version, “When Life Gives You Tangerines,” plays on the proverb, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade,” reflecting the show's core message of two protagonists resiliently facing life's hardships with strength and grace.
Some may ask, why tangerines?
Anyone familiar with Jeju Island will instantly understand the word choice. Tangerines are not simply just a fruit but a symbol of the region.
Jeju is responsible for more than 90 percent of the country's total tangerine harvest. In Korea, there’s even a running joke that if someone’s from Jeju, they would have a tangerine farm.
Tangerines are so common that they are even often spotted growing by the roadside due to the island’s climate.
In the series, viewers can also catch moments of locals, including Ae-sun’s family, roasting tangerines — a unique Jeju treat that adds another layer of Jeju culture.
So, the next time you hear about Jeju and its signature fruit. Maybe, just maybe, tangerines will feel a little more familiar — and a little more meaningful due to the series.
