Jun Hyun-moo apologizes for remarks about Park Na-rae during livestream with BoA

Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 10:30
Broadcaster Jun Myun-moo [NEWS1]

Entertainer Jun Hyun-moo issued an apology on Wednesday for making remarks about fellow broadcaster Park Na-rae in a live social media livestream while under the influence of alcohol alongside singer BoA.
 
“I apologize for the delay in delivering an official statement regarding the Instagram live broadcast last Saturday,” Jun wrote on Instagram. “I expressed my apologies to Park Na-rae right after the broadcast, as her name was needlessly mentioned during the stream.”
 

“I’d like to once again say I’m sorry and thank Na-rae for her understanding, even in a situation that must have been unpleasant,” he said. “It was clearly wrong of me to mention someone not present and to host a live broadcast while intoxicated.”
 
“I sincerely apologize to everyone who felt uncomfortable because of this incident,” he continued. “I will be more considerate of those closest to me. I will reflect on my actions.”
 
On Saturday, Jun conducted a live broadcast on social media with BoA while visibly under the influence. The two drew criticism for their casual physical behavior and remarks, including their response to a viewer’s question about rumors of a relationship with Park Na-rae, to which BoA said, “You (Jun) seem too good for her,” and “This is being broadcast — are you okay with that?
 
As backlash grew, BoA issued an apology on Monday through the fan platform Weverse, writing, “I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable due to my careless words and immature behavior during the livestream on Saturday.”
 
BoA added that she had personally apologized to Park Na-rae for making inappropriate comments in her absence and thanked her for her understanding.
 
“This incident has prompted me to reflect deeply,” she wrote. “I will strive to be more mindful of the weight that words and actions can carry and to show a more mature side moving forward.”
 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.  
 
 
 
 
 

BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
