Shin Dong-yup, Bae Suzy and Park Bo-gum to once again host Baeksang Arts Awards
Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 11:25
- LIM JEONG-WON
The Baeksang dream team is back — Shin Dong-yup, Bae Suzy and Park Bo-gum will once again join forces to host the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards, taking place on May 5 at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul.
This marks the trio’s seventh time hosting the ceremony together — and each of them has a special reason to make this year’s show even more meaningful.
Shin, one of Korea’s leading comedians, will be holding the Baeksang mic for the 11th time. After first taking the stage for the 50th ceremony, he’s been a fixture since the 54th, and is now returning for his eighth consecutive year. Known for his quick wit and smooth delivery, Shin has been behind some of Baeksang’s most memorable moments. He’s also nominated this year for Best Male Entertainer in the television category.
Bae Suzy is celebrating her 10th year as a Baeksang host — the first to reach that milestone without missing a single show. Since first appearing in 2016, Bae has grown into a symbol of the awards, bringing elegance and effortless charm to the stage.
Park Bo-gum returns for his seventh year as a host. After debuting as a host in the 54th ceremony, Park missed just one year for military service but returned immediately afterward. He’s now in his fourth consecutive year behind the mic and, this time, is also nominated for Best Actor in a TV Drama for his role in Netflix’s “When Life Gives You Tangerines.” All eyes will be on how he balances his duties as both a host and nominee.
The 61st Baeksang Arts Awards, sponsored by Gucci for the third consecutive year, is Korea’s only awards show recognizing excellence across the categories of television, film and theater. It will be broadcast live on JTBC, JTBC2 and JTBC4. This year’s nominees were revealed on the awards’ official website and social media channels on Monday.
