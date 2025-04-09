Trade minister meets with U.S. counterpart seeking to 'nullify tariffs as a whole'
Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 20:53
- YOON SO-YEON
Minister of Trade Cheong In-kyo met with his U.S. counterpart, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in Washington in a bid to "nullify reciprocal tariffs as a whole."
"The two met and discussed trade issues including the U.S. tariff measures," the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Wednesday.
Although no further detail came from the Korean government, Cheong revealed that he had "a good impression about the negotiation," based on his meeting last month with Greer, whom the Korean trade minister said "seemed to have very good sentiments toward Korea" in a meeting with reporters.
Cheong stated that the Korean government will negotiate with the Alaska liquefied natural gas (LNG) and shipbuilding on the table.
"The Alaska LNG issue is important and so is the shipbuilding industry, which the United States has a keen interest in," Cheong told reporters after arriving at the Dulles International Airport.
"We have a competitive edge in these and we're the best in the world, so we believe that it could be on the negotiation table," he said.
Seoul's goal is to nullify the reciprocal tariffs as a whole, according to Cheong.
"But if that's not possible, we'll have to start by lowering the rates," he said. "I think it will take time but we will approach them in steps and bring about amicable agreements."
