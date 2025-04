Fine dust blankets North Gyeongsang's Pohang, rain expected in afternoon

North Gyeongsang's Pohang experienced elevated levels of fine dust on Wednesday morning, with readings reaching the "bad" category.The city was enveloped in a noticeable haze due to the increased concentration of fine dust particles.The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast rainfall across most regions of the country starting in the afternoon of the same day. The rain is expected to help alleviate fine dust levels and wash away airborne pollutants.BY KANG JUNG-HYUN [ [email protected]