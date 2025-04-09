Sperm whale returns to the deep after surprise visit to South Jeolla harbor
Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 17:15
A sperm whale spotted off the coast of Gwangyang Harbor in South Jeolla last week was seen moving back toward deeper waters on Wednesday after lingering nearshore for six days.
Experts say it is rare for a live sperm whale — the largest toothed whale species — to venture into coastal waters.
According to the Yeosu Coast Guard and the National Institute of Fisheries Science’s whale research center on Wednesday, the whale was last seen at 10:14 a.m. Tuesday, about 1.8 nautical miles southeast of Sindeok Beach in Yeosu.
The location is roughly 21 kilometers (13 miles) from where the whale was first spotted, and the water depth in the area is estimated to be around 20 meters (65.6 feet).
The whale was discovered at 9:48 a.m. on Friday off the coast of Songdo in Gwangyang Harbor. Following a report from a fisherman, the Coast Guard guided the whale toward open water, and it disappeared from sight around 1:30 p.m. that day. However, it reappeared near Gwangyang Harbor about five hours later at 6:30 p.m. and continued to swim around the coastal waters for five more days.
Authorities said the water depth near Gwangyang Harbor varies between 5 and 10 meters depending on the tide. Due to the shallow waters, the whale’s back remained exposed to sunlight for extended periods while it swam. The whale research center suspects that injuries observed on the whale’s back are sunburns caused by prolonged exposure to direct sunlight.
“If the whale had remained exposed to the surface for too long, it could have posed a threat to its survival,” a center official said. “The wounds are likely to heal naturally, and we hope it makes a full recovery out at sea.”
The Coast Guard worked with marine experts to guide the whale away from the coast using noninvasive techniques. Officials created noise by tapping the water's surface behind the whale to steer it toward deeper waters.
“The whale, which had been diving repeatedly for long periods, is now believed to be slowly moving further offshore,” a Coast Guard official said.
Sperm whales are the largest of all toothed whale species. The one observed near Gwangyang is estimated to measure between 15 and 20 meters long.
“A sperm whale over 15 meters long would be a young adult male or a fully grown female,” said a whale research center official. “It is extremely rare for a live sperm whale to enter a bay area without being beached.”
