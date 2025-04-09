 North Korean commando-turned-South Korean pastor Kim Shin-jo passes away at 83
Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 16:37

Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 16:37
North Korean commando-turned-pastor Kim Jae-hyun, better known by his old name Kim Shin-jo [YONHAP]

Kim Jae-hun, a former North Korean commando who famously defected to the South after attempting to assassinate the country's president and later dedicated his life to Christian ministry, died early Wednesday morning at the age of 83.
 
Kim was better known by the name he used before his defection, Kim Shin-jo. 
 
Sungrak Church in Seoul, where Kim served as a minister for decades, confirmed his passing on Wednesday.
 

A funeral will be held at Seoseoul Funeral Home in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul.
 
Kim was one of 31 armed North Korean commandos from the Reconnaissance General Bureau's Unit 124 who infiltrated South Korea on the night of Jan. 21, 1968. Their mission was to assassinate then-South Korean president Park Chung Hee at the Blue House.
 
The South Korean military and police launched a large-scale joint operation to intercept the unit. By Feb. 3, 28 of the infiltrators had been killed, two had escaped, and one — Kim — was captured alive.
 
After defecting in 1968, he was ordained a pastor in 1996. He served as a minister at Sungrak Church until his retirement.
 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
