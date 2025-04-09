Assembly committee passes bill to automatically extend terms for Constitutional Court justices
Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 12:04
The National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee passed a bill Wednesday to amend the Constitutional Court Act, which would allow the automatic extension of a Constitutional Court justice’s term if a successor is not appointed in time.
During a full committee meeting, lawmakers led by the opposition Democratic Party (DP) approved revisions to the act that stipulate if the president fails to formally appoint a Constitutional Court justice nominated by the National Assembly or designated by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court within seven days, the nominee will be considered appointed automatically.
The committee also passed another amendment preventing an acting president from exercising the authority to appoint Constitutional Court justices, except for those selected by the National Assembly and nominated by the Chief Justice.
The committee specified that the revised law would apply retroactively, making it applicable to current Acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
