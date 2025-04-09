 BAI audit of presidential residence relocation runs into 'issues' during document collection
Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 15:29
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol seen in his presidential residence in Hannam-dong, central Seoul, on April 8 [NEWS1]

Korea’s Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) identified “certain issues” while collecting documents related to the relocation of the presidential residence, the board said Wednesday.
 
“We are faithfully responding to the National Assembly’s request for an audit regarding the presidential residence relocation, and we will handle the matter strictly according to the law and established principles," the BAI stated in a press release.
 

The BAI said it formed an audit team led by the First Division of the Citizen Petition Audit Bureau and conducted data collection from Feb. 10 to April 4 in preparation for a full investigation into the relocation process.
 
The board emphasized that the upcoming on-site audit would assess whether the issues discovered so far constitute legal violations or procedural improprieties and would take appropriate action based on its findings.
 
The audit follows political controversy surrounding personnel change.
 
Former president Yoon Suk Yeol waves to his supporters on March 8. [NEWS1]

A recent media report claimed that the reassignment of the head of the First Division of the Citizen Petition Audit Bureau — the bureau leading the audit — occurred immediately after BAI Chairperson Choe Jae-hae returned to duty following his impeachment trial and could therefore be seen as "potentially retaliatory."
 
In response, the BAI clarified that the personnel change was unrelated to the audit.
 
“The reassignment was based on prior indications of inadequate performance and overall suitability, which arose before the National Assembly's audit request,” the board stated.
 
The BAI further explained that the newly appointed director has extensive experience in audit-related roles.
 
“In fact, the appointment reflects a legitimate exercise of personnel authority to ensure a faithful execution of the National Assembly’s audit request,” the board said, noting that the new appointee previously served as section chief of the predecessor to the current bureau and later as head of the Public Complaint Investigation Division between 2019 and 2022.
 
The board reiterated its commitment to a thorough and impartial review of the residence relocation, which has drawn political scrutiny since its inception.
 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
tags Yoon Suk Yeol impeachment

