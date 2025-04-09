 DP chief Lee Jae-myung resigns from party leadership ahead of presidential run
DP chief Lee Jae-myung resigns from party leadership ahead of presidential run

Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 15:39
Liberal Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung announces his resignation as party leader at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on April 9. [NEWS1]

Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung stepped down from his post Wednesday, making way for a presidential run in the upcoming snap election set for June 3. 
 
He announced his resignation during the DP’s 100th Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, marking the end of his three-year tenure at the helm of the party. 
 

“I’m grateful to have been able to serve effectively as party leader for the past three years,” Lee said. “It was thanks to the hard work of party officials, members, Supreme Council members, lawmakers and regional heads.
 
“It was a rough start, but I think things are better now as I step down than they were when I began.”
 
"I believe the hardships we face now will be overcome quickly, just as our people have always drawn on their resilient DNA to overcome adversity in the past," Lee went on. "I’ll stand with them through these challenges as well.”
 
Following his resignation, Lee is expected to focus on finalizing appointments for his primary campaign team for the presidential election.
 
With his departure, the DP will shift to a system in which floor leader Park Chan-dae serves as acting party leader. The party is also set to launch an election committee as it enters full-scale presidential campaign preparations.
 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
