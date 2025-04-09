 Justice Ma Eun-hyuk pledges adherence to constitutional principles on first day in job
Justice Ma Eun-hyuk pledges adherence to constitutional principles on first day in job

Published: 09 Apr. 2025, 11:44
Ma Eun-hyuk, a newly appointed Constitutional Court justice, speaks to reporters as he arrives for work at the court in central Seoul on April 9. [YONHAP]

Ma Eun-hyuk, a newly appointed Constitutional Court justice, speaks to reporters as he arrives for work at the court in central Seoul on April 9. [YONHAP]

 
Newly appointed Constitutional Court Justice Ma Eun-hyeok addressed public concerns over his perceived ideological bias as he began his first day on Wednesday. In his inaugural remarks, Ma pledged strict adherence to constitutional principles and promised impartiality in all decisions.
  
"I am aware of the apprehension in our society concerning my appointment," Ma said. "To ease those concerns, I will adhere strictly to the values set forth in the Constitution — popular sovereignty, liberal democracy, the rule of law and the principles of a welfare state." 
 

Ma emphasized impartiality in his judicial approach. 
 
"I will respect majority views without blindly following them and listen to the voices of minorities and the socially vulnerable without leaning toward one side," he said. "I will carry out my duties with balanced judgment and fairness."
  
He noted that current domestic and global circumstances present serious challenges to constitutional order and the protection of basic rights. Ma said Korea has shown its ability to meet such challenges through its commitment to democratic values.
  
"The global community is taking notice of Korea’s democratic resilience and the civic maturity that includes the virtue of accepting election outcomes," he said.
  
Ma also referenced the term “Daehan gukmin,” or “the people of the Republic of Korea,” which appears in the preamble of the Constitution and was used in the ruling that removed former President Park Geun-hye from office.
  
He concluded by vowing to uphold the constitutional principles that Korea’s citizens have protected with their “blood and sweat.” He added that he would contribute to the court’s ongoing work and continue to seek constitutional guidance on topics such as low birthrates, aging, climate change and gender issues. 
 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff. 

BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
